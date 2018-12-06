Skip to content
Best of 2018
Best of 2018
Best of 2018
Most Recent
Infinity War 2
The buzziest movies of 2018, as explained by
The Good Place
screenshots
Read More
Best-credits
Extra Credits: The best end-credits scenes of 2018
Spoilers ahead!
Read More
Best-Graphic-Novels
The best graphic novels of 2018
Read More
EW_GameOfThrones_illo
The top 10
Entertainment Weekly
illustrations of 2018
Read More
3way
Black Panther
to 'This Is America': Composer Ludwig Göransson reflects on his prolific 2018
Read More
best-of-2018-comic-split
The best comics of 2018
Read More
More Best of 2018
NHL: OCT 22 Avalanche at Flyers
We interviewed Gritty, the internet's favorite (and the scariest) mascot
Year In Books_1
The year in books: Everything you need to know 2018's biggest titles
Shocking-Moments
The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2018
Shipping
20 memorable shipper moments of 2018
BOJACK HORSEMANShe-RaBig MouthCredit: Netflix (3)
The 5 best animated episodes of 2018 (that aren't the
Adventure Time
finale)
best-tv-songs
The 5 best TV songs of 2018
switch-games
2018's top 10 Nintendo Switch ports to play during
Smash Bros.
breaks
2018-covers
See every EW cover from 2018
27 pop culture awards we wish we could give out in 2018
ya-review
The 10 best YA books of 2018
Best-episodes
The 10 best TV episodes of 2018
Best-romcoms
The 10 best rom-coms of 2018
All Best of 2018
Podcast
The best podcasts of 2018
Podcasts
//
December 06, 2018
debut-books
The 10 best debut novels of 2018
Books
//
December 06, 2018
Best-Movies
The best (and worst) movies of 2018
Movies
//
December 06, 2018
Best-TV
The best (and worst) TV shows of 2018
TV
//
December 06, 2018
Best-albums
The 20 best albums of 2018
Music
//
December 06, 2018
Best-Stage
The 10 best stage shows of 2018
Theater
//
December 06, 2018
Best-Songs
The 10 best songs of 2018
Music
//
December 05, 2018
Best-Books
The 10 best books of 2018
Books
//
December 04, 2018
