Will Smith, Cicely Tyson among 2022 NAACP Image Award winners: See the full list

The first round of winners for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards have been announced.
By Andrea Towers February 22, 2022 at 04:03 PM EST
Advertisement

Ahead of its Saturday night ceremony and live telecast, the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards have revealed its first round of winners in the non-televised award categories. Announced during the NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, the awards included honors for achievements in literary and podcast work, as well as a special award for youth activist of the year.

Winners included Will Smith for Outstanding Literary Work — Autobiography, Cicely Tyson for Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author, and Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley for Outstanding podcast.

Cicely Tyson and Will Smith
| Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

More awards will be announced during Saturday's live telecast, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson. Presenters will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany HaddishZendaya, and more with special honors for Samuel L. Jackson (who will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award) and Nikole Hannah-Jones (the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, who will receive the Social Justice Impact Award).

See a full list of winners below and stay tuned for more announcements throughout the week. The 535d Annual NAACP Image Awards air Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET.

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Long Division - Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

The 1619 Project:  A New Origin Story - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am  - Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Will- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) - Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black - Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey's Extraordinary Words - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Blindspot: "Tulsa Burning"

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

Two Funny Mamas - Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year

Channing Hill

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com