Will Smith, Cicely Tyson among 2022 NAACP Image Award winners: See the full list
Ahead of its Saturday night ceremony and live telecast, the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards have revealed its first round of winners in the non-televised award categories. Announced during the NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, the awards included honors for achievements in literary and podcast work, as well as a special award for youth activist of the year.
Winners included Will Smith for Outstanding Literary Work — Autobiography, Cicely Tyson for Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author, and Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley for Outstanding podcast.
More awards will be announced during Saturday's live telecast, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson. Presenters will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, and more with special honors for Samuel L. Jackson (who will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award) and Nikole Hannah-Jones (the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, who will receive the Social Justice Impact Award).
See a full list of winners below and stay tuned for more announcements throughout the week. The 535d Annual NAACP Image Awards air Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET.
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Long Division - Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Will- Will Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) - Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Perfect Black - Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Stacey's Extraordinary Words - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Ace of Spades - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
Blindspot: "Tulsa Burning"
Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"
Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help
Two Funny Mamas - Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year
Channing Hill
