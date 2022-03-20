West Side Story star Rachel Zegler says she wasn't invited to the Oscars

"I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," Zegler says.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler says she wasn't invited to the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

Zegler shared as much in the comments section of an Instagram post on Saturday, when a fan noted they couldn't wait to see her outfit at the Oscars, where the romance musical received seven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

"I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," Zegler wrote in a reply to a fan. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes." She added, "I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

An industry source noted to EW that the studios behind nominated films determine ticket allotments for Best Picture nominees, adding that circumstances are different for nominees and presenters. Reps for Disney, the studio behind West Side Story, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. EW also reached out to Zegler's rep and the Academy for comment.

Zegler, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Maria in the film in January, did not receive a nomination at this year's Oscars, a snub that drew the ire of her fans. Her costar, breakout Ariana DeBose, was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Anita at the March 27 ceremony. Other nods include Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design.

The 94th Academy Awards airs March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

