Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and more are the top Oscars contenders ahead of the 2022 ceremony. See who's winning major awards on the circuit so far with EW's scoreboard.

Tracking the top Oscars contenders for 2022

It's time to get serious about predicting the top contenders for the Oscars 2022 ceremony. As critics groups and Academy Awards precursors deem the best films of the year in the weeks ahead, we'll keep tabs on who's winning (or losing) what in the hunt. Updating as the year progresses, check back with EW's Oscars scoreboard below to find out which players are making strides in the race, and which contenders are hanging on by a prayer (in the name of the Father, Son, and House of Gucci) throughout awards season.

Awards bodies tracked so far:

Awardist scoreboard EW is tracking the top Oscars contenders for 2022.

Contenders for Best Picture

1. Belfast

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People's Choice Award, PSIFF Vanguard Award

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

2. The Power of the Dog

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF Silver Lion

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice Award runner-up

3. Licorice Pizza

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NBR

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. The Lost Daughter

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

5. Drive My Car

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC, Gotham Awards (International)

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

6. West Side Story

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

7. King Richard

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

8. The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

9. Dune

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

10. Nightmare Alley

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

11. Don't Look Up

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

12. CODA

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Sundance Grand Jury Prize

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

13. Red Rocket

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

14. The Last Duel

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10

Belfast Caitriona Balfe in 'Belfast.' | Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Contenders for Best Director

1. Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Director of the Year Award

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: NBR

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Breakthrough)

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

The Power of the Dog Jane Campion directs 'The Power of the Dog.' | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Contenders for Best Actor

1. Will Smith — King Richard

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, NBR

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Actor, NYFCC

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. Joaquin Phoenix — C'mon C'mon

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

5. Simon Rex — Red Rocket

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

KING RICHARD Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Will Smith in 'King Richard.' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Contenders for Best Actress

1. Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF International Star Award, VIFF Volpi Cup

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NBR

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Actor, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

5. Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Spotlight Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

6. Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

7. Jennifer Hudson — Respect

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Chairman's Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

8. Tessa Thompson — Passing

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Parallel Mothers Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz in 'Parallel Mothers.' | Credit: El Deseo/Iglesias Más/Sony Pictures Classics

Contenders for Best Supporting Actor

1. Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NBR

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Troy Kotsur — CODA

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

Belfast Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Ciarán Hinds in 'Belfast' | Credit: focus features

Contenders for Best Supporting Actress

1. Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, NBR

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Kathryn Hunter — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Marlee Matlin — CODA

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

4. Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

5. Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

6. Gaby Hoffman — C'mon C'mon

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

KING RICHARD Aunjanue Ellis, Mikayla Bartholomew, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Daniele Lawson in 'King Richard' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.