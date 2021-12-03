Tracking the top Oscars contenders for 2022
Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and more are the top Oscars contenders ahead of the 2022 ceremony. See who's winning major awards on the circuit so far with EW's scoreboard.
It's time to get serious about predicting the top contenders for the Oscars 2022 ceremony. As critics groups and Academy Awards precursors deem the best films of the year in the weeks ahead, we'll keep tabs on who's winning (or losing) what in the hunt. Updating as the year progresses, check back with EW's Oscars scoreboard below to find out which players are making strides in the race, and which contenders are hanging on by a prayer (in the name of the Father, Son, and House of Gucci) throughout awards season.
Awards bodies tracked so far:
- Sundance Film Festival
- Venice Film Festival (VIFF)
- Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Awards (TIFF)
- Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)
- Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)
- Gotham Awards
- National Board of Review (NBR)
- New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)
Contenders for Best Picture
1. Belfast
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People's Choice Award, PSIFF Vanguard Award
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
2. The Power of the Dog
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF Silver Lion
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice Award runner-up
3. Licorice Pizza
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NBR
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. The Lost Daughter
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
5. Drive My Car
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC, Gotham Awards (International)
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
6. West Side Story
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
7. King Richard
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
8. The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
9. Dune
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
10. Nightmare Alley
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
11. Don't Look Up
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
12. CODA
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Sundance Grand Jury Prize
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
13. Red Rocket
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
14. The Last Duel
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: NBR Top 10
Contenders for Best Director
1. Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Director of the Year Award
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: NBR
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards (Breakthrough)
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
Contenders for Best Actor
1. Will Smith — King Richard
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, NBR
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Actor, NYFCC
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. Joaquin Phoenix — C'mon C'mon
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
5. Simon Rex — Red Rocket
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
Contenders for Best Actress
1. Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF International Star Award, VIFF Volpi Cup
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Rachel Zegler — West Side Story
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NBR
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Lady Gaga — House of Gucci
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Actor, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
5. Kristen Stewart — Spencer
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Spotlight Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
6. Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
7. Jennifer Hudson — Respect
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Chairman's Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
8. Tessa Thompson — Passing
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
Contenders for Best Supporting Actor
1. Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NBR
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Troy Kotsur — CODA
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
Contenders for Best Supporting Actress
1. Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, NBR
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Kathryn Hunter — The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Marlee Matlin — CODA
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
4. Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
5. Ruth Negga — Passing
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
6. Gaby Hoffman — C'mon C'mon
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
