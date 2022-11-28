Tracking the top 2023 Oscar contenders
Gut feelings and bold predictions abound as 2022 winds down, but nothing speaks to the 2023 Oscars race like golden statistics. Throughout the season, EW is tracking the top Oscar contenders with our handy report card below, highlighting which players in the awards race are winning (and losing) major precursor accolades ahead of potential nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Keep up with our roster of contenders — measuring only significant awards bodies that have announced nods so far — as it updates in the weeks ahead.
Note: This is not a list of predictions. This tally shows which contenders have won or been nominated for precursors thus far. More will be added as various nominations are announced.
Awards tracked so far:
Best Picture Contenders
1. The Fabelmans
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People's Choice
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
2. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
3. Tár
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
4. Women Talking
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice runner-up, Indie Spirits
5. Triangle of Sadness
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice runner-up
Best Director Contenders
1. Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Director of the Year Award
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits
2. Sam Mendes, Empire of Light
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Director Award
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
3. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits
4. Todd Field, Tár
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits
5. Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Cannes
Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
Best Actor Contenders
1. Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, SBIFF American Riviera Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
2. Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: VIFF, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
3. Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
4. Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits
5. Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
Best Actress Contenders
1. Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: VIFF, SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
2. Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, SBIFF Kirk Douglas Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
3. Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
4. Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
5. Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
Best Supporting Actor Contenders
1. Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
2. Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
3. Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
4. Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
5. Ben Whishaw, Women Talking
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
6. Raúl Castillo, The Inspection
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
Best Supporting Actress Contenders
1. Nina Hoss, Tár
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
2. Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Maltin Modern Master Award
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits
3. Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (Breakthrough)
4. Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits
5. Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBA
6. Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
7. Hong Chau, The Whale
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards
