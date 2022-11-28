Tracking the top 2023 Oscar contenders

See who's winning (and losing) awards in our 2023 Oscars contender tracker keeping tabs on the Academy Awards race.

Gut feelings and bold predictions abound as 2022 winds down, but nothing speaks to the 2023 Oscars race like golden statistics. Throughout the season, EW is tracking the top Oscar contenders with our handy report card below, highlighting which players in the awards race are winning (and losing) major precursor accolades ahead of potential nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Keep up with our roster of contenders — measuring only significant awards bodies that have announced nods so far — as it updates in the weeks ahead.

Note: This is not a list of predictions. This tally shows which contenders have won or been nominated for precursors thus far. More will be added as various nominations are announced.

Awards tracked so far:

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin Credit: A24 / Searchlight Pictures

Best Picture Contenders

1. The Fabelmans

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People's Choice

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

3. Tár

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

4. Women Talking

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice runner-up, Indie Spirits

5. Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: TIFF People's Choice runner-up

Michelle Williams; Steven Spielberg; Seth Rogen Michelle Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Seth Rogen team for the semi-autobiographical drama 'The Fabelmans.' | Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Best Director Contenders

1. Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Director of the Year Award

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits

2. Sam Mendes, Empire of Light

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Director Award

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

3. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits

4. Todd Field, Tár

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits

5. Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Best Director (or equivalent) wins: Cannes

Best Director (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Colin Farrell and a donkey in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' | Credit: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Best Actor Contenders

1. Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, SBIFF American Riviera Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

2. Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: VIFF, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

3. Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

4. Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits

5. Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

Cate Blanchett in TÁR Cate Blanchett in 'Tár' | Credit: Focus Features/YouTube

Best Actress Contenders

1. Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: VIFF, SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

2. Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TIFF Tribute Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, SBIFF Kirk Douglas Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

3. Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

4. Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

5. Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' | Credit: A24

Best Supporting Actor Contenders

1. Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

2. Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

3. Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

4. Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

5. Ben Whishaw, Women Talking

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

6. Raúl Castillo, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

Tar trailer Nina Hoss in 'Tár' | Credit: Focus Features

Best Supporting Actress Contenders

1. Nina Hoss, Tár

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

2. Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Maltin Modern Master Award

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits

3. Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (Breakthrough)

4. Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits

5. Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Virtuosos Award

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: TBA

6. Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

7. Hong Chau, The Whale

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: TBA

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards

