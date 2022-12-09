Top Gun: Maverick wins another major pre-Oscars award as Best Picture chances soar
Top Gun: Maverick is hitting peak altitude at a key point in the 2023 Oscars race.
After winning prizes from the National Board of Review and the Producers Guild of America earlier this week, Tom Cruise's blockbuster sequel — currently the top-grossing film of the year — has won a spot on the AFI Awards' Movies of the Year list, which typically includes awards-bound titles that end up with major nominations at the Academy Awards.
On Thursday, the film was named the best movie of 2022 by the NBR, while the PGA (a group that contains heavy crossover membership with the Academy) gave Cruise its individual David O. Selznick award for excellence in theatrical production.
In addition to getting big pickup on the Oscars trail, Top Gun: Maverick earned $718 million at the domestic box office atop a further $770 million around the world, bringing its global total to $1.48 billion since its release in may.
Other films that appeared on Friday's AFI Awards list include Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once, Viola Davis' The Woman King, Jordan Peele's Nope, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and the Austin Butler-starring Elvis biopic, among others. The annual roster typically highlights movies that go on to hit big at the Oscars, like last year's CODA, which preceded its Best Picture victory with recognition from AFI, the National Board of Review, and the PGA.
Ahead of the Jan. 13 ceremony, see the full list of 2022 AFI Awards winners in film and TV below.
2022 AFI Awards Movies of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Nope
She Said
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
2022 AFI Awards TV Shows of the Year
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Better Call Saul
Hacks
Mo
Pachinko
Reservation Dogs
Severance
Somebody Somewhere
The White Lotus
