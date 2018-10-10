Big Winners
Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
#1 — Michael Jackson
Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images
#2 (tie) — Alabama
Robert Mora/Getty Images
#2 (tie) — Taylor Swift
Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty ImageS
#3 — Whitney Houston
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
#4 — Kenny Rogers
Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage
#5 — Garth Brooks
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
#6 (tie) — Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, and Justin Bieber
Frank Trapper/Corbis/ Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
#7 (tie) — Rihanna
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
#7 (tie) — Carrie Underwood
#8 — Willie Nelson
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
#9 (tie) — Janet Jackson, Tim McGraw, and Stevie Wonder
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage (2); ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
#10 (tie) — Mariah Carey and Randy Travis
KMazur/WireImage; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
