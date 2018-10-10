From Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson: Top 10 American Music Award winners

placeholder
Justine Browning
October 10, 2018 at 02:50 PM EDT
<p>During Tuesday&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/10/09/amas-2018-winners-list/">American Music Awards</a>, Taylor Swift became the most decorated female artist in the history of the ceremony, taking the coveted title from the late Whitney Houston. But two others have more.&nbsp;</p> <p>Ahead, see which artists have the most AMA wins since the show began in 1974 (and <a href="https://www.theamas.com/winners-database/top-winners-leaderboard/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">click here</a> for the full list and to see all of the categories in which they&#8217;ve won).</p>
pinterest
Big Winners

During Tuesday’s American Music Awards, Taylor Swift became the most decorated female artist in the history of the ceremony, taking the coveted title from the late Whitney Houston. But two others have more. 

Ahead, see which artists have the most AMA wins since the show began in 1974 (and click here for the full list and to see all of the categories in which they’ve won).

Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>The late King of Pop said &#8220;Beat It&#8221; to a lot of competitors over the years, earning 24 AMAs over the course of his career. Between 1980 and his death in 2009, he took home such prizes as Award of Achievement (1989) and Artist of the Century (2002) and earned several other notable wins across the pop and soul/R&amp;B categories.</p>
pinterest
#1 — Michael Jackson

The late King of Pop said “Beat It” to a lot of competitors over the years, earning 24 AMAs over the course of his career. Between 1980 and his death in 2009, he took home such prizes as Award of Achievement (1989) and Artist of the Century (2002) and earned several other notable wins across the pop and soul/R&B categories.

Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images
<p>Between 1983 and 2003, the country band &mdash; famous for its hits &#8220;Mountain Music&#8221; and &#8220;Song of the South&#8221; &mdash; racked up a whopping 23 awards, winning Best Country Group nearly every year for two decades.</p>
pinterest
#2 (tie) — Alabama

Between 1983 and 2003, the country band — famous for its hits “Mountain Music” and “Song of the South” — racked up a whopping 23 awards, winning Best Country Group nearly every year for two decades.

Robert Mora/Getty Images
<p>There&#8217;s definitely no bad blood between the AMAs and this superstar, who won her first award, Best Country Female, in 2008, and earned the title the next five years in a row. In 2014, the &#8220;Shake It Off&#8221; and &#8220;Look What You Made Me Do&#8221; singer received the distinguished Dick Clark Award for Excellence. During this year&rsquo;s ceremony, the star added another four trophies to her collection, including Tour of the Year and Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock. She also won Artist of the Year for the fourth time, taking her total to 23 and making her the female artist with the most AMA wins, tying with Alabama for second overall.</p>
pinterest
#2 (tie) — Taylor Swift

There’s definitely no bad blood between the AMAs and this superstar, who won her first award, Best Country Female, in 2008, and earned the title the next five years in a row. In 2014, the “Shake It Off” and “Look What You Made Me Do” singer received the distinguished Dick Clark Award for Excellence. During this year’s ceremony, the star added another four trophies to her collection, including Tour of the Year and Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock. She also won Artist of the Year for the fourth time, taking her total to 23 and making her the female artist with the most AMA wins, tying with Alabama for second overall.

Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty ImageS
<p>She might&#8217;ve sang &#8220;I Have Nothing,&#8221; but something Houston <em>does</em> have is 21 AMAs to her name. From 1986 to 1994, the &#8220;I Will Always Love You&#8221; singer&nbsp;dominated the annual ceremony, earning several honors across the soul/R&amp;B and pop categories. In 2009, she received the International Artist Award, her last AMA prior to her death in 2012.</p>
pinterest
#3 — Whitney Houston 

She might’ve sang “I Have Nothing,” but something Houston does have is 21 AMAs to her name. From 1986 to 1994, the “I Will Always Love You” singer dominated the annual ceremony, earning several honors across the soul/R&B and pop categories. In 2009, she received the International Artist Award, her last AMA prior to her death in 2012.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>If you are a gambler, putting money on the country star to win an AMA from 1978 to 1985 was a safe bet. The &#8220;Lady&#8221; singer&nbsp;was a major presence at the ceremony from during that time, winning Best Album (in both the country and pop/rock categories) six times and taking home 16 awards total.</p>
pinterest
#4 — Kenny Rogers

If you are a gambler, putting money on the country star to win an AMA from 1978 to 1985 was a safe bet. The “Lady” singer was a major presence at the ceremony from during that time, winning Best Album (in both the country and pop/rock categories) six times and taking home 16 awards total.

Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage
<p>He&#8217;s got friends &#8230; at the American Music Awards. Along with being named Artist of the Decade in 2000, the beloved country star has been awarded 17 honors, beginning in 1991.</p>
pinterest
#5 — Garth Brooks 

He’s got friends … at the American Music Awards. Along with being named Artist of the Decade in 2000, the beloved country star has been awarded 17 honors, beginning in 1991.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>The country singer, soul legend, and pop star are tied for sixth place with the most wins, each earning 15 honors at the annual event over the course of their careers.</p>
pinterest
#6 (tie) — Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, and Justin Bieber

The country singer, soul legend, and pop star are tied for sixth place with the most wins, each earning 15 honors at the annual event over the course of their careers.

Frank Trapper/Corbis/ Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Presented with the Icon Award in 2013, the &#8220;Umbrella&#8221; singer has earned 13 AMAs since 2007. At this year&rsquo;s ceremony she was named Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&amp;B, an honor she has received six times previously.</p>
pinterest
#7 (tie) — Rihanna

Presented with the Icon Award in 2013, the “Umbrella” singer has earned 13 AMAs since 2007. At this year’s ceremony she was named Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B, an honor she has received six times previously.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>The year after winning <em>American Idol</em>, the &#8220;Before He Cheats&#8221; and &#8220;Jesus, Take the Wheel&#8221; singer took home her first AMA for Breakthrough Artist, and she&#8217;s continued to walk away with trophies pretty much every since. Named Best Country Female a total of six times, she ties Rihanna for seventh place with 13 wins.</p>
pinterest
#7 (tie) — Carrie Underwood

The year after winning American Idol, the “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer took home her first AMA for Breakthrough Artist, and she’s continued to walk away with trophies pretty much every since. Named Best Country Female a total of six times, she ties Rihanna for seventh place with 13 wins.

<p>Between 1977 and 1989, Nelson was always on the mind of the AMAs, winning a total of 12 honors, including the Award of Appreciation (1986) and the Award of Merit (Award of Merit).</p>
pinterest
#8 — Willie Nelson 

Between 1977 and 1989, Nelson was always on the mind of the AMAs, winning a total of 12 honors, including the Award of Appreciation (1986) and the Award of Merit (Award of Merit).

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<p>The pop icon, country star, and soul legend are all tied for nine place with nine AMAs each.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
#9 (tie) — Janet Jackson, Tim McGraw, and Stevie Wonder

The pop icon, country star, and soul legend are all tied for nine place with nine AMAs each. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage (2); ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
<p>The pop and country stars round out the top 10, each having earned 10 AMAs. The &#8220;Dreamlover&#8221; singer was given the Award of Achievement in both 2000 and 2008, while Travis was diggin up all of his awards in a three-year span, from 1988 to 1990.</p>
pinterest
#10 (tie) — Mariah Carey and Randy Travis

The pop and country stars round out the top 10, each having earned 10 AMAs. The “Dreamlover” singer was given the Award of Achievement in both 2000 and 2008, while Travis was diggin up all of his awards in a three-year span, from 1988 to 1990.

KMazur/WireImage; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 13 Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Big Winners

During Tuesday’s American Music Awards, Taylor Swift became the most decorated female artist in the history of the ceremony, taking the coveted title from the late Whitney Houston. But two others have more. 

Ahead, see which artists have the most AMA wins since the show began in 1974 (and click here for the full list and to see all of the categories in which they’ve won).

Advertisement
2 of 13 Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

#1 — Michael Jackson

The late King of Pop said “Beat It” to a lot of competitors over the years, earning 24 AMAs over the course of his career. Between 1980 and his death in 2009, he took home such prizes as Award of Achievement (1989) and Artist of the Century (2002) and earned several other notable wins across the pop and soul/R&B categories.

3 of 13 Robert Mora/Getty Images

#2 (tie) — Alabama

Between 1983 and 2003, the country band — famous for its hits “Mountain Music” and “Song of the South” — racked up a whopping 23 awards, winning Best Country Group nearly every year for two decades.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty ImageS

#2 (tie) — Taylor Swift

There’s definitely no bad blood between the AMAs and this superstar, who won her first award, Best Country Female, in 2008, and earned the title the next five years in a row. In 2014, the “Shake It Off” and “Look What You Made Me Do” singer received the distinguished Dick Clark Award for Excellence. During this year’s ceremony, the star added another four trophies to her collection, including Tour of the Year and Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock. She also won Artist of the Year for the fourth time, taking her total to 23 and making her the female artist with the most AMA wins, tying with Alabama for second overall.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

#3 — Whitney Houston 

She might’ve sang “I Have Nothing,” but something Houston does have is 21 AMAs to her name. From 1986 to 1994, the “I Will Always Love You” singer dominated the annual ceremony, earning several honors across the soul/R&B and pop categories. In 2009, she received the International Artist Award, her last AMA prior to her death in 2012.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage

#4 — Kenny Rogers

If you are a gambler, putting money on the country star to win an AMA from 1978 to 1985 was a safe bet. The “Lady” singer was a major presence at the ceremony from during that time, winning Best Album (in both the country and pop/rock categories) six times and taking home 16 awards total.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

#5 — Garth Brooks 

He’s got friends … at the American Music Awards. Along with being named Artist of the Decade in 2000, the beloved country star has been awarded 17 honors, beginning in 1991.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Frank Trapper/Corbis/ Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

#6 (tie) — Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, and Justin Bieber

The country singer, soul legend, and pop star are tied for sixth place with the most wins, each earning 15 honors at the annual event over the course of their careers.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

#7 (tie) — Rihanna

Presented with the Icon Award in 2013, the “Umbrella” singer has earned 13 AMAs since 2007. At this year’s ceremony she was named Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B, an honor she has received six times previously.

Advertisement
10 of 13

#7 (tie) — Carrie Underwood

The year after winning American Idol, the “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer took home her first AMA for Breakthrough Artist, and she’s continued to walk away with trophies pretty much every since. Named Best Country Female a total of six times, she ties Rihanna for seventh place with 13 wins.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

#8 — Willie Nelson 

Between 1977 and 1989, Nelson was always on the mind of the AMAs, winning a total of 12 honors, including the Award of Appreciation (1986) and the Award of Merit (Award of Merit).

Advertisement
12 of 13 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage (2); ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

#9 (tie) — Janet Jackson, Tim McGraw, and Stevie Wonder

The pop icon, country star, and soul legend are all tied for nine place with nine AMAs each. 

Advertisement
13 of 13 KMazur/WireImage; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

#10 (tie) — Mariah Carey and Randy Travis

The pop and country stars round out the top 10, each having earned 10 AMAs. The “Dreamlover” singer was given the Award of Achievement in both 2000 and 2008, while Travis was diggin up all of his awards in a three-year span, from 1988 to 1990.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now