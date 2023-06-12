The actress previously performed the Broadway classic on Glee and at the 2010 Tonys.

After she memorably performed the musical's standout song "Don't Rain on My Parade" during a climactic scene in season 1 of Glee, the actress has seemed like a natural choice to one day fill Barbra Streisand's Broadway-bound shoes. Michele, however, only scored the role of Fanny Brice in the show's current Broadway production after original star Beanie Feldstein left the show.

Lea Michele performing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' at the 2023 Tony Awards Lea Michele performing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' at the 2023 Tony Awards | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

On Sunday night, when the 76th Annual Tony Awards celebrated the year in theater, it was Michele who got to go up on stage and sing "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Michele herself was not nominated for a Tony this year, as she didn't originate the role in this production. Also, this iteration of Funny Girl was eligible for awards last year, although the only nomination it received was Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jared Grimes (who lost to Matt Doyle from Company).

Still, given the buzz and drama surrounding Michele's casting and show's continued success, it made sense for the Tonys to highlight Funny Girl. Did Michele's latest take on "Don't Rain on My Parade" top her performance at the 2010 ceremony? Watch it above and decide for yourself.