Find out who ran away with Broadway's biggest honors.

Tony Awards 2023: See the full list of winners (updating live)

The 76th annual Tony Awards is celebrating a stunning, star-studded season tonight, broadcasting live from the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood on CBS and Paramount+.

Amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, the ceremony is moving ahead unscripted, for the first time since 1988, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returning to host.

Though the show was originally supposed to feature an opening number by DeBose's former Hamilton boss Lin-Manuel Miranda, he stopped working on it in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America. But being Broadway's big night, the show must go on! After the industry had its first full season since returning from COVID closures, those theater luminaries deserve a night of good old-fashioned back-patting.

Still, this season's box office was down from the pre-pandemic high of $1.8 billion. And not all shows managed to turn a profit. Despite garnering rave reviews and six nominations, including Best Play, Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' closed after 28 performances.

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin hosted Act One, the awards pre-show, in which technical awards were given out, including Best Original Score for Kimberly Akimbo and several awards for Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and Life of Pi.

Miranda was on hand to present legendary composer John Kander, the longest working composer in Broadway history, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Jennifer Grey presented her dad Joel Grey also with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out all the winners at the 76th annual Tony Awards below.

Tony Award A Tony Award | Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked — Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House

Jodie Comer — Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James — Into the Woods

Ben Platt — Parade

Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods

Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney — & Juliet

Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed — A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt

David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living

Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked

Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell — Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie

WINNER: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York

Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Scott Pask — ShuckedScott Pask — Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill — Fat Ham

WINNER: Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa — Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty — Parade

Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP

Paloma Young — & Juliet

Donna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie

Jon Clark — A Doll's House

Bradley King — Fat Ham

WINNER: Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi

Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Heather Gilbert — Parade

Howard Hudson — & Juliet

Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot

WINNER: Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain't No Mo'

WINNER: Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll's House

Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York

John Shivers — Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods

Gareth Owen — & Juliet

WINNER: Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham

Jo Bonney — Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd — A Doll's House

Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden — Parade

Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien — Shucked

Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

WINNER: Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman — New York, New York

Jennifer Weber — & Juliet

Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet

John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland — Shucked

WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more