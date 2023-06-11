Tony Awards 2023: See the full list of winners (updating live)

Find out who ran away with Broadway's biggest honors.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite Updated June 11, 2023 at 07:42 PM EDT
The 76th annual Tony Awards is celebrating a stunning, star-studded season tonight, broadcasting live from the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood on CBS and Paramount+.

Amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, the ceremony is moving ahead unscripted, for the first time since 1988, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returning to host.

Though the show was originally supposed to feature an opening number by DeBose's former Hamilton boss Lin-Manuel Miranda, he stopped working on it in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America. But being Broadway's big night, the show must go on! After the industry had its first full season since returning from COVID closures, those theater luminaries deserve a night of good old-fashioned back-patting.

The 2022-23 season brought in nearly $1.6 billion thanks to big splashy musicals like Some Like It Hot (the most nominated show of the night with 13), productions featuring Hollywood talent like Jessica Chastain (nominated for Best Actress in a Play) in A Doll's House, and buzzy fare like and buzzy fare like Fat Ham, Shucked, and & Juliet, which were the talk of the town.

Still, this season's box office was down from the pre-pandemic high of $1.8 billion. And not all shows managed to turn a profit. Despite garnering rave reviews and six nominations, including Best Play, Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' closed after 28 performances.

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin hosted Act One, the awards pre-show, in which technical awards were given out, including Best Original Score for Kimberly Akimbo and several awards for Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and Life of Pi.

Miranda was on hand to present legendary composer John Kander, the longest working composer in Broadway history, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Jennifer Grey presented her dad Joel Grey also with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out all the winners at the 76th annual Tony Awards below.

A Tony Award
| Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt 
WINNER: Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire 
KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon 
Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally 
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman 

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House
Jodie Comer — Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James — Into the Woods
Ben Platt — Parade
Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods
Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney — & Juliet
Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed — A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt
David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living
Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked
Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell — Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie
WINNER: Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York
Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask — ShuckedScott Pask — Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill —  Fat Ham
WINNER: Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa — Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty — Parade
Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP
Paloma Young — & Juliet
Donna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie
Jon Clark — A Doll's House
Bradley King — Fat Ham
WINNER: Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi
Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert — Parade
Howard Hudson — & Juliet
Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot
WINNER: Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain't No Mo'
WINNER: Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York
John Shivers — Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods
Gareth Owen — & Juliet
WINNER: Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham
Jo Bonney — Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd — A Doll's House
Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden — Parade
Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien — Shucked
Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
WINNER: Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman — New York, New York
Jennifer Weber — & Juliet
Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet
John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland — Shucked
WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York

