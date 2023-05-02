2023 Tony Award nominations announced: See the full list
Forget purple summer — all shall finally know the wonder of the 2023 Tony Award nominations after they were officially unveiled on Tuesday morning.
Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony Award-winner Myles Frost announced the star-studded list of contenders who will be vying for the prestigious awards on the show's official YouTube channel. The ceremony, which will be held on June 11, follows a dazzling Broadway season that featured more than 35 new productions, including toe-tapping new musicals, riveting revivals, and Pulitzer-winning plays.
Singing and dancing its way to the front of the pack is Some Like it Hot with 13 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Direction for Casey Nicholaw, Best Book for Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, and acting nominations for its cast, including Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. It's followed closely by the Shakespearean–inspired jukebox musical & Juliet, the delightfully corny Shucked, and New York, New York, with all three earning nine nominations each.
Noticeably absent from this year's nominations were Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, who did not receive nods for their turns in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Instead, the Lorraine Hansberry play is up for Best Revival and their costar, Miriam Silverman, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role.
That doesn't mean, however, that Hollywood won't be represented at this year's Tonys. The list saw Jessica Chastain nominated for her performance in A Doll's House, as well as Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Samuel L. Jackson for August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar, and more.
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to do the thing once again by emceeing the Tonys for the second year in a row. "I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!" DeBose said in a statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards."
The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the event, CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Until then, check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like it Hot
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet — David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House
Jodie Comer — Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James — Into the Woods
Ben Platt — Parade
Colton Ryan — New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods
Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney — & Juliet
Micaela Diamond — Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper — Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed — A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt
David Zayas — Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living
Kara Young — Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon — Shucked
Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell — Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester — Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether — Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York
Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask — Shucked
Scott Pask — Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill — Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa — Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty — Parade
Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP
Paloma Young, & JulietDonna Zakowska — New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie
Jon Clark — A Doll's House
Bradley King — Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi
Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington — New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert, — Parade
Howard Hudson — & Juliet
Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada — New York, New York
John Shivers — Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods
Gareth Owen — & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali — Fat Ham
Jo Bonney — Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd — A Doll's House
Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster — Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden — Parade
Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien — Shucked
Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman — New York, New York
Jennifer Weber — & Juliet
Jennifer Weber — KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet
John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland — Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more
Related content: