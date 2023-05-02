Lea Michele and Myles Frost unveiled this year's nominees for the 76th Annual Tony Awards, with Parade, Shucked, and A Doll's House all earning nods.

Forget purple summer — all shall finally know the wonder of the 2023 Tony Award nominations after they were officially unveiled on Tuesday morning.

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony Award-winner Myles Frost announced the star-studded list of contenders who will be vying for the prestigious awards on the show's official YouTube channel. The ceremony, which will be held on June 11, follows a dazzling Broadway season that featured more than 35 new productions, including toe-tapping new musicals, riveting revivals, and Pulitzer-winning plays.

Singing and dancing its way to the front of the pack is Some Like it Hot with 13 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Direction for Casey Nicholaw, Best Book for Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, and acting nominations for its cast, including Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. It's followed closely by the Shakespearean–inspired jukebox musical & Juliet, the delightfully corny Shucked, and New York, New York, with all three earning nine nominations each.

Noticeably absent from this year's nominations were Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, who did not receive nods for their turns in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Instead, the Lorraine Hansberry play is up for Best Revival and their costar, Miriam Silverman, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to do the thing once again by emceeing the Tonys for the second year in a row. "I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!" DeBose said in a statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards."

Ben Platt in Parade, Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House, and Samuel L Jackson in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Ben Platt in 'Parade,' Jessica Chastain in 'A Doll's House,' and Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Piano Lesson' | Credit: Joan Marcus; Emilio Madrid; Julieta Cervantes

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the event, CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Until then, check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like it Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked — Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House

Jodie Comer — Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht — Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James — Into the Woods

Ben Platt — Parade

Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods

Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney — & Juliet

Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed — A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt

David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living

Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked

Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell — Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York

Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Scott Pask — Shucked

Scott Pask — Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill — Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa — Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty — Parade

Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP

Paloma Young, & JulietDonna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie

Jon Clark — A Doll's House

Bradley King — Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi

Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Heather Gilbert, — Parade

Howard Hudson — & Juliet

Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll's House

Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York

John Shivers — Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods

Gareth Owen — & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham

Jo Bonney — Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd — A Doll's House

Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden — Parade

Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien — Shucked

Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman — New York, New York

Jennifer Weber — & Juliet

Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet

John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland — Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more