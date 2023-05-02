2023 Tony Award nominations announced: See the full list

Lea Michele and Myles Frost unveiled this year's nominees for the 76th Annual Tony Awards, with Parade, Shucked, and A Doll's House all earning nods.
By Emlyn Travis May 02, 2023 at 09:51 AM EDT
Forget purple summer — all shall finally know the wonder of the 2023 Tony Award nominations after they were officially unveiled on Tuesday morning.

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony Award-winner Myles Frost announced the star-studded list of contenders who will be vying for the prestigious awards on the show's official YouTube channel. The ceremony, which will be held on June 11, follows a dazzling Broadway season that featured more than 35 new productions, including toe-tapping new musicals, riveting revivals, and Pulitzer-winning plays.

Singing and dancing its way to the front of the pack is Some Like it Hot with 13 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Direction for Casey Nicholaw, Best Book for Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, and acting nominations for its cast, including Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. It's followed closely by the Shakespearean–inspired jukebox musical & Juliet, the delightfully corny Shucked, and New York, New York, with all three earning nine nominations each.

Noticeably absent from this year's nominations were Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, who did not receive nods for their turns in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Instead, the Lorraine Hansberry play is up for Best Revival and their costar, Miriam Silverman, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role.

That doesn't mean, however, that Hollywood won't be represented at this year's Tonys. The list saw Jessica Chastain nominated for her performance in A Doll's House, as well as Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Samuel L. Jackson for August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar, and more.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to do the thing once again by emceeing the Tonys for the second year in a row. "I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!" DeBose said in a statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards."

Ben Platt in 'Parade,' Jessica Chastain in 'A Doll's House,' and Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Piano Lesson'
The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from the United Palace in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Ahead of the event, CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Until then, check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like it Hot

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo — David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt 
Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire 
KPOP — Music and lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon 
Shucked — Music and lyrics by Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally 
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman 

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins — Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson — Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell PierceArthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House
Jodie Comer — Prima Facie
Jessica HechtSummer, 1976
Audra McDonaldOhio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle — Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot
Josh GrobanSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy JamesInto the Woods
Ben PlattParade
Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles — Into the Woods
Victoria Clark — Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney — & Juliet
Micaela Diamond — Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper — Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson — August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed — A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt
David Zayas — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford — Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry — Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman — The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan — Cost of Living
Kara Young — Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon — Shucked
Justin Cooley — Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex NewellShucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester — Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan — Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether — Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck — Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson — Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York
Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask — Shucked
Scott Pask — Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell — Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill —  Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa — Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa — Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty — Parade
Jennifer Moeller — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi — KPOP
Paloma Young, & JulietDonna Zakowska — New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers — Prima Facie
Jon Clark — A Doll's House
Bradley King — Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi
Jen Schriever — Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington — New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu — Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert, — Parade
Howard Hudson — & Juliet
Natasha Katz — Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams — Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing — Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham — A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham — Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada — New York, New York
John Shivers — Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann — Into the Woods
Gareth Owen — & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali — Fat Ham
Jo Bonney — Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd — A Doll's House
Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb — Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster — Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenParade
Lear deBessonet — Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien — Shucked
Jessica Stone — Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman — New York, New York
Jennifer Weber — & Juliet
Jennifer Weber — KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro — & Juliet
John Clancy — Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland — Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter — Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis — New York, New York

