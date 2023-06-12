The best and worst moments from the 2023 Tony Awards

Best: Brandon Uranowitz's moving and funny speech

Brandon Uranowitz was the odds-on favorite to win in his category for his moving work in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. But he delivered another winning performance accepting the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He delighted with his tribute to his parents and his less than stellar income as an actor. "The only thing I've ever wanted is to repay the sacrifices that you've made for me, but I work in the theater so I can't do that," he quipped, before making a plea for parents to love their children the way they are. "When your child tells you who they are, believe them. An authentic life is a limitless life."