Tony Awards set 2022 date and will air live coast-to-coast for the first time

It's official: The 75th annual Tony Awards will return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall this summer — and for the first time ever, they will be broadcast live coast-to-coast.

The four-hour ceremony will take place Sunday, June 12, and will once again be split between Paramount+ and CBS. Coverage will start on the streaming platform at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by the rest of the ceremony airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. (Paramount+ will also stream the telecast alongside the live show, and the show will be available on-demand in its entirety after airing.)

Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie Odom Jr. hosting the 74th annual Tony Awards | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Tonys returning to their usual venue and date is another welcome sign that the Great White Way is getting back to some version of a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the 2019-2020 awards season for more than a year due to Broadway shutting down. Last year's Tonys aired Sept. 26 from the Winter Garden Theatre and were broadcast in two parts, marking the first time that Broadway's biggest night partnered with Paramount+ in addition to its network home of CBS.

Nominations for this year's Tonys will be announced May 3, and must meet the cut-off date of premiering by April 28 in order to be eligible.