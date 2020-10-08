Nominations for this year's virtual Tony Awards will be announced Oct. 15
Though Broadway is still shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Tony Awards are still going ahead virtually. Proof of that will come next week, when nominations for the 74th Annual Tony Awards are announced on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet to vote on this year's selections on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and then two days later James Monroe Iglehart will host the nominations announcement on the Tony Awards YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. ET.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway’s magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season,” American Theatre Wing President Heather Hitchens and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a joint statement. “Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists.”
You can prepare yourself by checking out the full list of plays and musicals eligible for Tonys this year below.
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Sea Wall/A Life
Betrayal
The Height of the Storm
The Great Society
Slave Play
Linda Vista
The Rose Tattoo
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Sound Inside
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
The Inheritance
A Christmas Carol
Jagged Little Pill
My Name is Lucy Barton
A Soldier’s Play
Grand Horizons
Related content:
Comments