Nominations for this year's virtual Tony Awards will be announced Oct. 15

Though Broadway is still shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Tony Awards are still going ahead virtually. Proof of that will come next week, when nominations for the 74th Annual Tony Awards are announced on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet to vote on this year's selections on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and then two days later James Monroe Iglehart will host the nominations announcement on the Tony Awards YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway’s magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season,” American Theatre Wing President Heather Hitchens and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a joint statement. “Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists.”

You can prepare yourself by checking out the full list of plays and musicals eligible for Tonys this year below.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Sea Wall/A Life

Betrayal

The Height of the Storm

The Great Society

Slave Play

Linda Vista

The Rose Tattoo

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Sound Inside

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

The Inheritance

A Christmas Carol

Jagged Little Pill

My Name is Lucy Barton

A Soldier’s Play

Grand Horizons