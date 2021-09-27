Aaron Tveit wins Tony Award in category only he was nominated for

The actor made history on Sunday as the lone leading actor nominee in for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Aaron Tveit took home a Tony award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical — a category in which he was the sole nominee.

Tveit earned the nomination — his first — for playing Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His win seemed like a shoo-in, but it wasn't entirely a sure thing. Tveit still needed to receive at least 60 percent of the votes to win, and Tony voters had the option to not vote for anyone.

In his acceptance speech, the actor thanked friends who came to see him in shows throughout the years and his girlfriend, Ericka Hunter, before emotionally acknowledging everyone who gave him a chance when he was starting.

aaron tveit Aaron Tveit | Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

"We are so privileged to be able to do this and be on Broadway," Tveit added.

In addition to Moulin Rouge, Tveit's starred in iconic shows like Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal, and Catch Me If You Can. Most recently, he was seen alongside Kristin Chenoweth in the AppleTV+ musical series Schmigadoon!

Moulin Rouge: The Musical resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Sept. 24.