The best moments of the 2021 Tony Awards
Kathryn Gallagher brings dad Peter Gallagher to her first Tony Awards as a nominee
Jagged Little Pill actress Kathryn Gallagher celebrated her first Tony Award nomination with dad Peter Gallagher, who was previously nominated in 1986.
The Inheritance star Lois Smith becomes oldest person to win Tony Award for acting at 90
Lois Smith won best actress in a featured role in a play for her work in The Inheritance.
Aaron Tveit wins Tony Award in category only he was nominated for
The actor made history on Sunday as the lone leading actor nominee in for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Seven-time nominee Danny Burstein finally wins first Tony Award
See all the stars at the 2021 Tony Awards
Tony Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Tony Awards to (finally) be handed out in September as part of Broadway's Back! special
Now that Broadway shows are setting their post-pandemic reopening plans, the Tonys are doing the same.
Tony Awards 2020: See the full list of nominees
Nominations for this year's virtual Tony Awards will be announced Oct. 15
The Tony Awards are actually happening (in a digital format)
2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Grammys, Indie Spirits, more

Tony Awards being postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Glee Project's Ali Stroker dedicates historic Tony win to kids with disabilities: You are 'represented'
Tony Awards // June 09, 2019
The best moments of the 2019 Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 09, 2019
Catherine O'Hara pays tribute to her Beetlejuice movie character at 2019 Tony Awards
Movies // June 09, 2019
Tony Awards 2019: See the red carpet photos
Tony Awards // June 09, 2019
Tony Awards 2019: See the full list of winners
Tony Awards // June 09, 2019
Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, The Prom, more set to perform at Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 06, 2019
How to watch the 2019 Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 05, 2019
Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth and Jake Gyllenhaal added to list of 2019 Tony Awards presenters
Tony Awards // June 05, 2019
Here are our predictions for who will win at the Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 04, 2019
Darren Criss, Billy Porter, Tiny Fey among first round of 2019 Tony Awards presenters
Tony Awards // May 30, 2019
Tony Awards 2019: See the full list of nominees
Tony Awards // April 30, 2019
7 things you didn't see on TV at the 2018 Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 11, 2018
Tony Awards 2018: See all the performances
Tony Awards // June 11, 2018
Tony Awards 2018 celebrate underdogs with joy and flair: EW review
Tony Awards // June 11, 2018
The best moments from the 2018 Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 11, 2018
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child wins Best Play at Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 11, 2018
Bruce Springsteen delivers soulful performance of 'My Hometown' at the Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 10, 2018
Tony Awards 2018: See the full list of winners
Tony Awards // June 10, 2018
Tony Awards 2018: Casts of Mean Girls, Frozen, more to perform live
Tony Awards // June 07, 2018
What time are the Tony Awards? And other burning questions answered!
Tony Awards // June 07, 2018
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles turn the Tony Awards into a musical for Colbert
Tony Awards // June 07, 2018
How to watch the 2018 Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 06, 2018
Bruce Springsteen will perform at this year's Tony Awards
Tony Awards // June 06, 2018
Rachel Bloom, who had the best time at last year's Tony Awards, to return for 2018 ceremony
Tony Awards // June 05, 2018
Tony Awards 2018: Read EW's reviews of this year's musical and play nominees
Tony Awards // June 05, 2018
