22 recent Oscar breakouts from the Toronto International Film Festival

It might not be the only awards-positioning event launching Academy Award contenders into the race, but — sandwiched between Venice, Telluride, and New York — TIFF certainly is the largest. With hundreds of films screening annually at the non-competitive fest, at least one Best Picture nominee per year between 2011 and 2016 has found its way into the Oscar conversation after a world premiere in Toronto, with nine of the last 10 People’s Choice selections going on to win or be nominated for the Academy’s top prize. To whet your appetite for the 10 days of TIFF’s 2018 edition ahead, here are 22 Oscar-verified films that have premiered north of the border in the last decade.