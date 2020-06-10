The Simpsons, When They See Us, Succession, and more honored by Peabody Awards

Meaningful, socially conscious storytelling has never been more vital in these unprecedented times, and on Wednesday, the Peabody Awards recognized 30 programs that empowered and educated viewers in 2019. The recipients ranged from Netflix's When They See Us, for tackling the justice system's mistreatment of black and brown men, to Hulu's Ramy, for its honest depiction of living in America as a Muslim man.

PBS' Frontline and The Simpsons received the Institutional Awards for making a "significant impact on programming and the cultural landscape." On Monday, Cicely Tyson was named the winner of the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

Homer accepted The Simpsons' honor in the only way he could.

"Now, Bart, Maggie, Lisa, if you're watching at home, go to bed. Don't tell anyone because I sold your plane tickets and kept the money," the iconic character said in a video message, which you can watch above. The Simpsons first won a Peabody Award in 1997, becoming the first animated series to earn the recognition.

"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices," said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. "We are especially proud to celebrate 'FRONTLINE' as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and 'The Simpsons,' one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades."

To highlight important issues touched on in these programs, Peabody announced it is partnering with PBS on a production special featuring a conversation with all 10 directors of this year's winning documentaries. Tabitha Jackson, director of the Sundance Film Festival, will moderate the panels, and the program will air via PBS digital channels on June 23.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award ceremony, which was set to take place in Los Angeles for the first time on June 18, has been canceled. Like Homer, many recipients filmed acceptance speeches, most of which were recorded prior to the recent protests over police brutality.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Institutional Winners

Frontline, PBS

The Simpsons, Fox

Entertainment

Chernobyl, HBO

David Makes Man, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Dickinson, Apple TV+

Fleabag, Prime Video

Ramy, Hulu

Stranger Things 3, Netflix

Succession, HBO

Unbelievable, Netflix

Watchmen, HBO

When They See Us, Netflix

Documentaries

Apollo 11, CNN

For Sama, PBS

Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING, PBS

POV: Inventing Tomorrow, PBS

POV: Midnight Traveler, PBS

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs, PBS

POV: The Silence of Others, PBS

Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime

The Edge of Democracy, Netflix

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality, HBO

Podcast/Radio

Dolly Parton's America, WNYC Studios

Have You Heard George's Podcast?, BBC Sounds, George the Poet Ltd.

In The Dark: Season Two-The Path Home, APM podcast

The Refuge, Montana Public Radio

News

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness, NBC News

American Betrayal, News Series, NBC News, MSNBC

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America, CNN

Unwarranted, WBBM Chicago

Long Island Divided, Newsday (online)

Children's & Youth

Molly of Denali, PBS Kids