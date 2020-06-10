The Simpsons, When They See Us, Succession, and more honored by Peabody Awards
Meaningful, socially conscious storytelling has never been more vital in these unprecedented times, and on Wednesday, the Peabody Awards recognized 30 programs that empowered and educated viewers in 2019. The recipients ranged from Netflix's When They See Us, for tackling the justice system's mistreatment of black and brown men, to Hulu's Ramy, for its honest depiction of living in America as a Muslim man.
PBS' Frontline and The Simpsons received the Institutional Awards for making a "significant impact on programming and the cultural landscape." On Monday, Cicely Tyson was named the winner of the Peabody Career Achievement Award.
Homer accepted The Simpsons' honor in the only way he could.
"Now, Bart, Maggie, Lisa, if you're watching at home, go to bed. Don't tell anyone because I sold your plane tickets and kept the money," the iconic character said in a video message, which you can watch above. The Simpsons first won a Peabody Award in 1997, becoming the first animated series to earn the recognition.
"This year's winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices," said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. "We are especially proud to celebrate 'FRONTLINE' as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and 'The Simpsons,' one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades."
To highlight important issues touched on in these programs, Peabody announced it is partnering with PBS on a production special featuring a conversation with all 10 directors of this year's winning documentaries. Tabitha Jackson, director of the Sundance Film Festival, will moderate the panels, and the program will air via PBS digital channels on June 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award ceremony, which was set to take place in Los Angeles for the first time on June 18, has been canceled. Like Homer, many recipients filmed acceptance speeches, most of which were recorded prior to the recent protests over police brutality.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Institutional Winners
Frontline, PBS
The Simpsons, Fox
Entertainment
Chernobyl, HBO
David Makes Man, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Dickinson, Apple TV+
Fleabag, Prime Video
Ramy, Hulu
Stranger Things 3, Netflix
Succession, HBO
Unbelievable, Netflix
Watchmen, HBO
When They See Us, Netflix
Documentaries
Apollo 11, CNN
For Sama, PBS
Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING, PBS
POV: Inventing Tomorrow, PBS
POV: Midnight Traveler, PBS
POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs, PBS
POV: The Silence of Others, PBS
Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime
The Edge of Democracy, Netflix
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality, HBO
Podcast/Radio
Dolly Parton's America, WNYC Studios
Have You Heard George's Podcast?, BBC Sounds, George the Poet Ltd.
In The Dark: Season Two-The Path Home, APM podcast
The Refuge, Montana Public Radio
News
A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness, NBC News
American Betrayal, News Series, NBC News, MSNBC
The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America, CNN
Unwarranted, WBBM Chicago
Long Island Divided, Newsday (online)
Children's & Youth
Molly of Denali, PBS Kids
Related content:
Comments