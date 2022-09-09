As Kenan Thompson prepares to host, we predict who will win at the 2022 Emmys in EW's The Awardist
Kenan Thompson prepares for Monday night live
Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson will hit the stage Monday as the host of the 74th annual Emmy Awards. Here, in an interview conducted on the very day it was announced he would emcee the event, the comedian previews what we can expect from the highly anticipated telecast. By Gerrad Hall
Cover illustration by Scott Anderson
Congratulations on your appointment as host. Had conversations been going on for a while? Did it happen quickly?
KENAN THOMPSON: It happened fairly quickly, within the last couple of weeks, from them offering, to me immediately accepting that night and kind of jumping into it. And the following day with different creative phone calls and looking at the stage, it's going to be pretty amazing, I think.
Was this a dream gig for you?
I mean, one of. Yeah, either Emmys, Oscars, Golden Globes. All that good stuff. I think it's a thing for most comedians to strive to do. If I'm going to compare myself to any one of the SNL goats, like Chris [Rock], or outside of SNL, like Whoopi [Goldberg], anybody that's taken seriously as a comedic actor or comedic performer, anything like that, yeah. It's nice to have that notch on your belt. They're big industry acknowledgements.
What other jobs are on the bucket list?
Well, there's hot air ballooning. I'm good with heights. Not good with spiders, weirdly enough. So hopefully there's no spiders.... Between that and crime scenes, can't do any one of those. I'm staying away from that. But Formula One has been looking very interesting — not necessarily driving, but just being in the mix.
Owning?
I don't know. Owning is very expensive. I'd be one of the tire guys. You know what I'm saying? But not driving.
As for the job at hand, is there a specific element or aspect of it that really excites you? That you are already thinking, "I cannot wait for September 12 because of this"?
Yeah, man. My first time going was a few years ago when Kate [McKinnon] and I did that opening musical number. I spent the night kind of watching everybody, catching up with people that I don't get to see much, because everybody's kind of working. Everybody's busy. And it was such a pleasure to see how excited they all were, to run back into people that they loved, adored, worked with, or were fans of, or whatever. It just seemed like a room full of like-minded people holding each other up. You know what I'm saying? In a positive way. So that's what I look forward to. Celebrating people's gifts is a nice thing. It always feels good.
As host, you get to be there, celebrating the accomplishments of the past year, but traditionally, there's a little bit of roasting involved. So on the scale of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the Golden Globes to Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes, where do you think you are going to land in there?
Somewhere in the middle. Ricky is fearless. I don't know if I'm necessarily that fearless, because I really fear hurting people's feelings. I don't like that feeling. I usually live with it a lot longer. I'm still thinking about this one run-in with somebody that went awkward for whatever reason. So I never want to necessarily super prod the bull, but come on, you got to get a little poke. A little poking is due.
Would you give anyone a heads-up, like "Hey, I'm going to take a little funny jab"?
No, only because I feel like the jabs aren't necessarily malicious. So if they're on the radar to get a jab in the first place, you kind of got to take what's coming. That's the payoff. So if you have a Ted Lasso joke and it's good, you got to tell it because they're crushing it. They're nominated for 20 freaking Emmys. They can take a joke.
On a scale of 1 to 10, what is the likelihood that we could see any of your SNL characters pop up on the Emmys?
I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I'm down to do it. I mean, I love doing a character. If it helps keep the night moving, keep the energy up and stuff like that, not have everything seem so predictable or mundane feeling or whatever, I'm all for it. So I would say, yeah.
Are there any shows that are nominated this year that you would love to be on?
Yeah. Rhymes with "Shmed Basso."
Check out our full interview with Kenan Thompson on EW's The Awardist podcast.
Who will (and should) win?
Kenan Thompson promises he will avoid the "predictable or mundane" during Monday's telecast — but will the same be said for the names read when the winners are announced? In anticipation of TV's biggest night, we asked our critics Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich to share their thoughts on who will be holding trophy at the end of the evening. Here's just a tease of their thoughts...
Outstanding Drama
Buzzy new dramas have some history here, with the debut seasons of Homeland and The Handmaid's Tale taking the top Drama prize. That would be good news for any of this year's three buzzy new series. But Severance, Squid Game, and Yellowjackets are competing against the ongoing juggernaut of awards magnet Succession. Bet on the Roy family to win again this year (and pray voters don't forget about Better Call Saul's eligible-in-2023 final episodes.)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Two years after Zendaya became this category's youngest winner ever, she's back with another buzzy season of HBO's teen-chaos drama. But anticipate a slight upset for Lynskey, a beloved performer given an incredible spotlight (comedic! tragic! romantic! murderous!) in Yellowjackets.
Make sure to check out our critics' predictions of all the big categories, available in full now. Plus, more predictions from editor in chief Patrick Gomez, executive editor Gerrad Hall, and critic Kristen Baldwin in our The Awardist episode below.
Everything to know ahead of the 2022 Emmys
When are the 2022 Emmys?
The Emmy Awards are airing live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Where can I watch the show?
Who is nominated this year?
Who is presenting this year?
Presenters at the 2022 Emmys include some of the biggest names in television, and many are nominees themselves. Among this year's presenters are Will Arnett; Angela Bassett; Vanessa Bayer; Kelly Clarkson; Ariana DeBose; Taye Diggs; Hannah Einbinder, who is nominated for Hacks; Selena Gomez, who is nominated as an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building; Mariska Hargitay; Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae, who are both nominated in acting categories; Jimmy Kimmel, who is nominated for Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Diego Luna; Christopher Meloni; Seth Meyers, who is nominated for Late Night With Seth Meyers; Amy Poehler, who is nominated for Making It and Lucy and Desi; Molly Shannon; Jean Smart, who is nominated for Hacks; Kerry Washington; and Natalie Zea.
Will there be a pre-show/red carpet?
There will be a red carpet before the ceremony. PEOPLE and EW will be reporting from the event starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for updates and follow EW on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for live coverage. We will also be updating our winners article live throughout the ceremony to keep you up-to-date.
Who has already won?
Last weekend, the Creative Arts Emmys — which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality, and documentary categories — kicked things off during two ceremonies across Saturday and Sunday.
The first ceremony saw big wins for Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, the Adele One Night Only variety special, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, landing musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Adele, and Eminem their first Emmy wins and making them each a Tony away from an EGOT.
Additionally, Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to win a competitive Emmy as Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. And RuPaul made history once again, extending his Emmys streak as the most-winning Black artist ever with a record seventh consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
Check out our full list of 2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners, and keep up to date ahead of the telecast with EW's up-to-the-minute updates about Monday's show.
