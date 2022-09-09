Yeah, man. My first time going was a few years ago when Kate [McKinnon] and I did that opening musical number. I spent the night kind of watching everybody, catching up with people that I don't get to see much, because everybody's kind of working. Everybody's busy. And it was such a pleasure to see how excited they all were, to run back into people that they loved, adored, worked with, or were fans of, or whatever. It just seemed like a room full of like-minded people holding each other up. You know what I'm saying? In a positive way. So that's what I look forward to. Celebrating people's gifts is a nice thing. It always feels good.