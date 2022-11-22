Of course, and I do think that this movie serves the genre in many aspects. Of course, we tried to create a suspenseful and an interesting thriller. At the same time, I also adore that the movie sometimes leaves these genre boundaries and concentrates on other people's stories. It partly even treats other characters as protagonists, where we see these very few and incredibly brave women who decided to share their stories and allowed Jodi and Megan to use their names for publishing this article. We look at moments in their lives decades ago, when they first started their jobs and when they were so happy to maybe have a future in this field of work, only for their hopes to be so brutally disrupted. This is something I've personally not seen before within that genre: to really give that kind of space for their narratives, for their accounts. That was very important to us to treat these characters as real people. Every character is a real person out there [who deserves] care and integrity and respect.