The White Lotus supporting superstar Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett hit the jackpot with his role in HBO's The White Lotus, a searing satire of white privilege and entitlement from creator Mike White. As resort manager Armond, Bartlett was at once in control and falling apart, a man struggling to maintain his sobriety in the midst of bullying over a mistake he couldn't bring himself to admit. What came next made Armond one of the year's most talked about...and Bartlett a breakout star. By Gerrad Hall
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Since the show debuted last summer, you have been to several events and other awards shows, made the talk show rounds — what has it been like for you navigating everything that comes with promoting a show like this and the FYC campaign of it all?
MURRAY BARTLETT: It's interesting. It's so different from the actual work that we do as actors... I've found it to be a really fun adventure. It can be a strange thing I think — I was reflecting back on it and thinking as a younger actor, I feel like some of it might have felt a little bit overwhelming. It's a really wonderful and singular experience to do a job that seems to resonate with a bunch of people and then there's attention on you in a different way. I'm at an age where I'm like, great, bring it on.
Going to the award shows and doing that other sort of part of the business of doing publicity and all that kind of stuff, I have really sort of leaned into. I've got to meet some of my heroes, people who I really admire, so that's been a lovely aspect of it. And when you go into awards shows and you're included in that room, that's a beautiful thing.
You mentioned getting to meet some heroes — who is the "pinch me, I can't believe I met and talked to this person" moment?
One person who I've just admired and loved for many, many years is Melanie Lynskey. I was really shy to meet her but I just think that she's an extraordinary actor and human. So that was super thrilling for me.
I know you hadn't read all of the White Lotus scripts before you went to Hawaii to start shooting. Once you found out what happens in the finale, did you have a "hold on a second" moment or did you find all of that to be exciting?
This role is just... It's dreamy. It's such a rollercoaster this character goes on and it was certainly unexpected. But I can't say there wasn't moments of fear — there always is when you get a role and especially an amazing role like this where you're like, "Oh my God, I better not stuff this up." [Laughs] Because it was so beautifully written. I didn't have any hesitation whatsoever. [I had] a moment of, like, "Oh God, this is awesome! I hope I can do justice to it!" And then the rest was pretty thrilling.
You submitted episode 4 for final voting. What is it in "Recentering" that you think exemplifies the best of Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus?
In the end of episode 3, Armond has fallen off the wagon for the first time fully. He wakes up in his car the next morning and he's trying to kind of pull it back together. So he's already starting to slip over the edge, hasn't completely fallen yet, and then he's scrambling to pull it back together. By the end of that episode, he's failed. So, I like that you get an arc in that episode of seeing him having lost his s--- and then really trying to reel it in — all the things [are] still coming at him and then by the end of that episode he just can't deal.
For the party scene with Lukas Gage, where Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Shane (Jake Lacy) walk in on Armond performing analingus on Lukas' character, what was in the script versus what ended up on screen?
It was not specific what happened. [Creator Mike White] wanted to make sure that we weren't doing anything that we felt uncomfortable with. Lukas and I discussed the options and we decided that would be probably one of the most shocking things for those two people walking in on to see — it would be super unexpected. So we went to Mike and said, "How about we do this?" And he looked with this sort of glee and shock on his face and said, "Can we do that?" And then we did. So we didn't shoot anything else.
Was the mustache written into the character or was that a Murray choice?
That was a Murray thing. I usually just sort of let everything go when I'm not in a job so that then I've got options when I'm doing an audition or whatever, and the mustache felt right for this character for some reason. There wasn't really any discussion about it. I think at some point they probably said, "Don't shave it off," but that was it. Sometimes if I'm auditioning and I've got a beard or a mustache, whatever, and it doesn't feel right, I'll get rid of it but this felt like it fit.
Heat Index | Contender or Pretender?
Who's up and who's down in the 2022 Emmys race? We take a look at some of the big categories. By Gerrad Hall
Abbott Elementary
The freshman ABC comedy has a lot of cheerleaders in its corner, recently picking up four awards each from the Television Critics Association and the Hollywood Critics Association. The show's positioning among various pundits indicates increased odds of it winning next month — possibly in several categories, including writing, supporting actress (Janelle James), lead actress (Quinta Brunson), and comedy series. There's still some fan- and industry-favorite shows to beat out (Ted Lasso and Hacks among them), but support is strong and growing within Hollywood.
Bill Hader
The SNL alum took home the lead actor in a comedy trophy in 2018 and 2019, for the first two seasons of this very dark comedy. His work in the show's recently concluded third installment looks likely to boost him to another kill win. It will, however, be at the cost of beating out his fellow SNL alum and reigning category champ, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. In addition to the recency factor (Ted season 2 aired last summer, while Barry just wrapped in June), Hader, like Abbott, also gets a little boost from the HCAs, where he won for both directing and actor in a network/cable comedy (Martin Short won over Sudeikis in the streaming series category).
Melanie Lynskey
The Yellowjackets star is at long last getting the attention she deserves for her consistently incredible body of work. That said, Lynskey's category — lead actress in a drama — is another tough one. Odds are also high for previous winner Zendaya, and Ozark's Laura Linney has a lot of folks in her corner. But momentum for the Two and a Half Men and Mrs. America alum (and one of Murray Bartlett's heroes) is building stronger than the tension in any given episode of her Showtime thriller.
RuPaul
As a host, RuPaul has won his category six years in a row. RuPaul's Drag Race has another four consecutive wins. Safe to think he and his groundbreaking series will collect more trophies this year? Absolutely. Unwarranted? Not at all. Would we like to see others get in on the action? For sure. If anyone can do it, it would be Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in Reality Competition and Queer Eye's Fab 5 as host. But Ru has been leading the reality pack since before nominations were announced and it doesn't seem much will change that at this point.
Julia Garner
The two-time supporting actress winner is without a doubt one of the finest actors of her generation. And this year she's a two-time nominee, again for Ozark and for lead actress in a limited/anthology series or movie for Inventing Anna. If she's going to take home another trophy this year, it's more likely for her work on Ozark's final season. But Succession star Sarah Snook may be inheriting the gold here... unless the final episodes of Better Call Saul are enough to boost Rhea Seehorn to victory.
Hack(s) in action
The cast of Hacks has never done an in-person table read of any of their show's scripts — everything has been done over Zoom for the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series. But they changed that on August 10 when Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Christopher McDonald, series co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and more assembled at the Avalon Hollywood to perform the season 2 finale.
"There's something really magical about all these people," Aniello explains about getting emotional at the event, "being back with them after not [seeing them] for a couple months and having them read a script that we worked really hard on and we really believe in and we really love. Having them perform it with as much love as we have for it is, I think, what really moved me. I love this season and what we made, and, yeah, it just got to me."
Adds Einbinder: "Hearing the work with a crowd is such a rewarding experience. Being able to bounce off of their energy, play off the silence, using all of the moments in person to sort of influence the material itself is such a treat. And it's really nice to all be in the same place. When we shoot these episodes, four of us, maximum, are together at a time. So a lot of our cast being here was certainly the highlight."
Watch a clip from the event below, and read more highlights from the event here.
Emmy Flashback
Three Rounds With 'Ted Lasso' stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham
The origins of Roy's grunt, their favorite scenes, why Waddingham wasn't all that interested in being part of a show about a football team, and more as we go three rounds with the Emmy-winning stars of the Apple TV+ comedy.
