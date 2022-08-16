In the end of episode 3, Armond has fallen off the wagon for the first time fully. He wakes up in his car the next morning and he's trying to kind of pull it back together. So he's already starting to slip over the edge, hasn't completely fallen yet, and then he's scrambling to pull it back together. By the end of that episode, he's failed. So, I like that you get an arc in that episode of seeing him having lost his s--- and then really trying to reel it in — all the things [are] still coming at him and then by the end of that episode he just can't deal.