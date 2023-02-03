Interestingly enough, there were two islands we shot on. The first island was Inishmore, and that was where we shot all the stuff in the house. It was also where we shot a lot of the outdoor stuff, like Colin walking the cows along the road. That was the very beginning of the shoot. So that also helped with the brother-sister dynamic: Because of the schedule, me and Colin did all our scenes together in the first three weeks. That created this foundation of, like, "This is their family life," and we got into a great routine. We had our changing rooms in the morning, and we're in the middle of nowhere, so obviously we're getting changed in a tent. We'd run our lines through the wall of the tent, and we had a routine going that was really helpful. So that island to me really represented all the stuff in the script that's innocent and sweet, because it was a beautiful island. It felt so spiritual, and I lived in this cute little house with these cats — outdoor cats, but they were indoor cats by the time I left the house. There was a gorgeous beach. The nature was just so healing and beautiful.