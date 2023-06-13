The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Emmy nomination predictions, more in EW's The Awardist

I think that might have been in the first draft, but there was something where we were writing or doing our beat sheet and we were getting notes, Shana and I with the producers, and they were like, there's something here with this idea of the hypnotizing. How far can we push that? So then when Shana and I went back to write it, I might have been filming something at the time, so we were on Zoom and Google Talks just talking to each other for hours trying to make each other cry, thinking of the most ridiculous scenarios possible. Can we see the Nadja doll come back? How far can these permutations of relationships go? Are we going to see one of the Impractical Jokers? Like, literally, why not? Let's just see what happens if we write it. [Laughs] We were just really trying to make each other laugh. And then when we gave the script to the producers, they were down and they loved it. I love that show so much. It's one of the funniest shows on TV, period. Getting to be in the writers' room was truly a dream.