Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, Emmy nomination highlights, and more in EW's The Awardist
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein on a Roy/Keeley/Jamie throuple, the spin-offs he wants to see, and why the show 'is not a fairy tale'
Interview by Gerrad Hall
Illustration by Alex Fine
Brett Goldstein feels your pain.
"I'm devastated they broke up," he tells EW about Roy and Keeley separating early in season 3 of Ted Lasso.
Speaking to The Awardist prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the two-time Emmy winner and 2023 nominee says the show is "not a fairy tale" but instead about people trying to be better versions of themselves.
Roy got the chance to do that in season 3 alongside Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt, an opportunity he relished not only because the two actors are good friends off the set, but because, as Goldstein puts it, "We've got f---ing chemistry. I get it. I feel it. I'm there. We got chemistry. We're either gonna headbutt each other or kiss each other, and we never know what."
That kiss part might be more about how fans are shipping a throuple between Roy, Jamie, and Juno Temple's Keeley — especially after the two men, her former boyfriends, tried to make her choose between them near the end of the season.
Goldstein shares his thoughts on that proposal, as well as the likelihood of certain potential spin-offs, and more, below.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Series co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis and others — I believe you're on record with this as well — have explained that there was a three-season plan for this story. But how much of the ending did you know at the beginning of those three seasons? Was it always the plan that Roy would become head coach and Ted would leave?
BRETT GOLDSTEIN: No, the things that I knew at the [beginning] — I knew Ted would leave. It was a three-season thing where, in the end, Ted is gonna leave. As for other things, I'm not sure. I think Nate's story was always there. There were things about him where Jason had — I always think of it like sort of a marker, like a signpost; like, here's the trail of the whole show. And Jason had a few things where he is like, "This definitely happens, this definitely happens, this definitely happens." And then the rest is you finding ways to those markers. And along the way, lots of things change and inspire other things, but these markers never change.
Season 3 started with Keeley and Roy together, but they very quickly separated. And then there was a glimmer of hope near the end that they might get back together. But then Roy and Jamie muffed that up, fighting over her and making her choose — to which she literally showed them both the door. People were deep in their feelings about the breakup. Did your social media blow up over it?
Yeah. I'm devastated they broke up. I'm with you. It's really sad. It's really f---ing sad. [Laughs] That's why we had [the Rolling Stones song] "You Can't Always Get What You Want" in the trailer. It's very sad, but it's also a show about people who make mistakes and are constantly learning. I often think that there's a misunderstanding with Ted Lasso as a show, that it's — and I get it, and I think if you didn't watch it or you just heard about it or saw the kinda — there's this idea that it's this feel-good, lovely, warm show. And I think it is, but it's also quite dark and has quite a lot of heaviness. You only think about these things in hindsight, having done them and looked over them, and I'm like, I think the show was ultimately about people trying to be better, and that's it.
In some cases, they don't get very far, but at least they're trying. I think we leave some people further along their journey than we found them.... It's not a fairy tale. It doesn't go, like, and here's everyone's happy ending. They win the game; they don't win the league. You know? They win the battle; they don't win the war. We're leaving them still in the middle of the story. A lot of it isn't resolved, really, but what we have seen is that everyone to varying degrees is slightly better than they were. And they're still trying.
Could Roy, Keeley, and Jamie be a throuple?
Listen, the other beauty of a TV show and ending where you end it is, we didn't end their stories. We didn't end Roy and Keeley. And for me — and it's how I feel about Twin Peaks, how I feel about shows that I love — I like the fact that some things aren't resolved so that I can dream what I wanna dream. Now, in my dream, there's a lot of Roy and Keeley, and there's a lot of Roy, Keeley, and Jamie. [Laughs] And a throuple is absolutely fine with me. In my dream version, if it's a throuple, it's mostly Roy and Keeley but Jamie joins in occasionally. You know what I mean? [Laughs] It's not completely equal.
You mentioned that the show is about people trying to be better, and we saw a lot of that with Jamie, wanting to be better as a player, and Roy seeing an opportunity to mentor him. What did you relish about that extra time you got with Phil?
Phil's truly one of my favorite people in the world. Pill and I have been on holidays together — we love each other. We have a f---ing great time. But then on camera, I get why people want there to be a throuple 'cause it's undeniable — we've got f---ing chemistry. I get it. I feel it. I'm there. We got chemistry. We're either gonna headbutt each other or kiss each other, and we never know what. Phil is a phenomenal actor. Phil is disgustingly talented — he can sing, he can dance, he can do front flips, he can act, he can do comedy, he can do sound effects, he can play football very well. There's really nothing he can't do other than believe in himself enough.
In the finale, it is one of the smallest little things that happened but I probably laughed harder at this than anything else all season, when the team is singing "So Long, Farewell" to Ted, there's a very brief cutaway to the sideline and Roy is mouthing along the words to the song. Was that intentional or did they just like catch you in a moment?
Yeah. In season 1, if you look closely, Roy is mouthing along to "Let it Go" in the karaoke [scene]. Roy knows all these songs 'cause of [his niece] Phoebe — he's watched all these things with Phoebe. And so whether Roy knows it or not, he subconsciously knows all of these f---ing songs. He can't help himself.
When Roy does not do the press conference and Rebecca calls him to her office, she says to him, "Is that the plan for the rest of your life? You're just gonna walk away from everything the second it isn't fun or easy?" And asks Roy if he's convinced he doesn't deserve anything good in his life, and then, "Get out of your own way, man." Take me into conceptualizing that scene and why is Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca going to be the person to deliver this?
Rebecca and Roy don't have a lot of scenes together, but every scene they have... they have a respect for each other. She knows he was the captain; she at least respects that. I think she thought he was a bit scary. Then she observes the Roy/Keeley of it all and is kind like, this is a nice thing. And then in season 2, he tells her "Don't you dare settle for fine," and he's talking about Keeley and himself. It's the first time Keeley's heard this; it's the first time he's expressed anything like this. And then they've broken up. [Rebecca has] seen Roy around the club. He's f---ing miserable. "What have you done to yourself? Why have you made your life miserable? This was the love of your life and you've f---ed it up. I don't know what's wrong with you. Get out of your own way."
And it's eventually leading to this moment, which is her side of "Don't you dare settle for fine." So these Rebecca moments, there's not many of them, but each of them are significant. It's two people who have tremendous respect for each other — they're not best friends, but they are aware of each other's trajectory.... I like that Roy and Rebecca will have to talk more because he's now her no. 2 [as the new general manager]. And they'll have biscuits. But also within all of this, she really speaks to the hole in Roy, which is: You don't think you deserve any of this so you're a total self-sabotager. You could have it all, but you're literally in your own way. And then, on top of all of that is, I love Hannah Waddingham. She's f---ing amazing. And so anytime you have a scene with her, five stars.
After the finale, Apple TV+ tweeted "Smells like potential" with an image of Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy, and Nate (Nick Mohammed). Humor me for a minute: Describe that potential spin-off or continuation.
For the record, none of us were involved in that. [Laughs] ... I think it was just, here's a picture from the show, and I think a lot of people may have misinterpreted it. What would that potential [spin-off] be? Well, yeah, it'd be Roy making chocolate biscuits for Rebecca, and Beard and Roy working out who could communicate least. And Nate doing all the good stuff. And a lot of bloody laughs along the way.
Naturally. Well, there has been a lot of talk of potential spin-offs, so let's rank these possibilities: There's one with the three guys and the show continues on; we got that little seed of an idea where Keeley proposes to Rebecca a women's team; we could stick with Ted in Kansas City where maybe he's coaching his son's youth league or maybe a university or American team hires him; or we could follow Trent Crimm into another locker room. What do you think the likelihood is of any of those happening, best to worst?
I don't know that they're the most likely candidates for a spin-off. I think the more likely spin-off is a hospital drama starring Roy's sister.
Or just focus on Phoebe. Give her a show.
Do it. F---ing do it. A teen, high-school drama with Phoebe would be f---ing great. But I'd also like it to be a musical, a zombie musical.
Honestly, I'm in.
A high school zombie musical with Phoebe. You wouldn't not watch it. I wouldn't mind making a religious drama with Higgins' son who's the priest. And I would also be open to — and genuinely, you see them in the finale — Beard after hours, when he gets chased by the scary man and the woman with the red dress, and it turns out they're a couple. I would like to follow their relationship.
You've won two Emmys so far for Ted Lasso. How has playing Roy and the show, in the bigger picture, changed your life?
It's completely changed my life in all the ways. I joke about this in my standup, but it's funny how I have been working for many, many years. It's just that [until] Ted Lasso, no one had really seen any of it.... So to be in this thing that people have watched, it's seismically different. In terms of opportunities, it's wonderful. I've always been a workaholic and I don't know how long the window is open — it feels like there's a window where, for however long, it might be a few months, I can at least get in the door to talk to certain people that I might be like, "I have this thing I'd really like to show you or make with you." So that's very exciting, and it's a real privilege.
And I, making the show, f---ing learned so much.... I'm recognized in the street and that is also an odd difference. That didn't use to be the case. It's weird because you forget and you're just sort of living your life and then suddenly someone [recognizes you] and you're like, "Oh, f---! Oh, right. Oh, yeah." I'm just trying to buy some bananas. [Laughs]
If you are an Entertainment Union or Guild Member, please click here to participate in a brief, 4-question poll on behalf of our team at EW.
The More the Merrier!
Overachievers. Busy bodies. Whatever you call them, this year there are more than a dozen Emmy nominees who scored more than one, some for various projects, some for wearing several hats on one series. Here's a look at some of the performers, writers, directors, and producers who increased their odds of winning thanks to multiple nominations. By Gerrad Hall
Multi-nominees
- Quinta Brunson | Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Abbott Elementary); Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live)
- Bill Hader | Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series, and Writing for a Comedy Series (Barry)
- Pedro Pascal | Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (The Last of Us); Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (SNL); Narrator (Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World)
- Jason Sudeikis | Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Writing for a Comedy Series (Ted Lasso)
- Wanda Sykes | Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Writing for a Variety Special (Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer); Character Voice-Over Performance (Crank Yankers)
Double nominees
- Murray Bartlett | Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Welcome to Chippendales); Guest Actor in a Drama (The Last of Us)
- Mayim Bialik | Outstanding Game Show and Game Show Host (Jeopardy!)
- Alex Borstein | Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel); Character Voice-Over Performance (Family Guy)
- Steve Harvey | Outstanding Game Show and Game Show Host (Family Feud)
- Sharon Horgan | Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Writing for a Drama Series (Bad Sisters)
- Ken Jennings | Outstanding Game Show and Game Show Host (Jeopardy!)
- Padma Lakshmi | Outstanding Reality Competition and Host for a Reality or Competition (Top Chef)
- Melanie Lynskey | Oustanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Yellowjackets); Guest Actress in a Drama Series (The Last of Us)
- Maya Rudolph | Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition (Baking It); Character Voice-Over Performance (Big Mouth)
- RuPaul | Outstanding Reality Competition and Host for a Reality or Competition (RuPaul's Drag Race)
- Pat Sajak | Outstanding Game Show and Game Show Host (Wheel of Fortune)
- Harriett Walter | Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Ted Lasso); Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Succession)
- Ali Wong | Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Beef); Character Voice-Over Performance (Tuca & Bertie)
SNUBBED!
While there are a lot of Emmy nominations to be happy about, there are a surplus of snubs to get your dander up: No Lisa Ann Walter or Chris Perfetti from Abbott Elementary? No Sarah Goldberg for Barry? Yet again, no Reservation Dogs? We could go on for days. But who has time for that? Here are a few of the biggest snubs. By Kristen Baldwin
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Sharon Horgan's darkly comedic dramedy about four siblings who plot to kill their fifth sister's sinister husband was excellent enough to score four nominations — including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Horgan — but it's not good enough to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series itself? It seems that submitting as a drama, rather than the dark, dark, dark, DARK comedy that it is, hurt the Garvey clan after all. Perhaps Apple TV+ will switch up their Bad awards strategy for season 2.
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
Yes, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie is always a tough category due to a surplus of deserving candidates. But it's simply a sin for Emmy voters to leave Mrs. Davis star Betty Gilpin — a woman they nominated three times for GLOW (may it rest in peace) — off the ballot. As Sister Simone, a nun seeking to find the Holy Grail in order to destroy the world's most powerful AI program, Gilpin grounded a bonkers and elaborately plotted caper with unfailing comedic precision, genuine humanity, and astounding pathos.
Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
It's good news that HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show just got its third nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (now called Outstanding Scripted Variety Series), but where is the love for its creator/star/raison d'être Robin Thede? You show me another Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series contender who can disappear into characters as varied as a U.S. Senator, Jesus' gossipy disciple Priscilla, a waitress whose love language is "words of defamation," or the ridiculous revolutionary Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, pre-PhD.
Click here to read about more snubs, including Harrison Ford and Christina Ricci.
Elton could EGOT!
The music legend — who already has Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins — is one step closer to a big career honor. By Lauren Huff
Can you feel the EGOT tonight? Elton John is an Emmy shy of gaining the acclaimed status, and he has another chance at it now.
The acclaimed musician received an Emmy nomination for Best Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ variety show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.
Farewell From Dodger Stadium showcases John's final North American show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The tour, heavily publicized as his last, kicked off in 2018 and was originally set to end in 2021, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should he win, John would become the 19th person ever to EGOT. Viola Davis became the 18th when she won a Grammy in February.
Contenders to Nominees!
These Awardist podcast guests scored 2023 Emmy nominations — check out their interviews below.
Related Content
-
How Daniel Radcliffe tapped into his days as Harry Potter for big Weird Al sceneThe actor and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story director Eric Appel take The Awardist inside their quasi-biopic.
-
'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri, Emmy nomination predictions, more in EW's 'The Awardist'Ayo Edebiri proves she's a multi-talented contender with her supporting turn on The Bear, as a guest star on Abbott Elementary, and writer on What We Do in the Shadows. Plus, more Emmy nomination predictions, how Cannes factors into the 2024 Oscars, and more.
-
Dominique Fishback was ready to fight for the lead role in 'Swarm'And the actress reveals whether she thinks Dre killed Marissa.
-
'Dead to Me' star Christina Applegate, Emmy nomination predictions, and more in EW's 'The Awardist'Dead to Me star Christina Applegate gets frank about how she worked through her MS diagnosis while filming season 3 of the show and reveals why she thinks she won't work on camera again. Plus, more Emmy nomination predictions and a preview of next month's Tony Awards.
-
Sharon Horgan recalls the genuine terror she felt blowing up a house for 'Bad Sisters'The live explosion "was loud and it was hot," the star and co-creator tells EW's Awardist podcast.
Record-breaker!
The Last of Us star Keivonn Montreal Woodard sets Emmy record as youngest nominee in his category. By Devan Coggan
The Last of Us star Keivonn Montreal Woodard has made Emmy history.
Earlier this year, Woodard became a fan favorite on The Last of Us, starring as deaf apocalypse survivor Sam. Now, the 10-year-old actor is earning accolades for his heartbreaking performance, scoring an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
Woodard's nomination makes him the youngest-ever nominee in the category and the second-youngest Emmy nominee of all time. (The Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam still holds the record as the youngest Emmy nominee ever, earning a nod when she was only 6 years old.)
Woodard will be competing against several of his Last of Us costars, who are all nominated in the same category: His on-screen brother played by Lamar Johnson is also up for an Emmy, as are Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, who played doomed lovers Frank and Bill. Arian Moayed and James Cromwell are also nominated in the same category for Succession.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Everything to know about the 2023 Emmys
- Stars react to their 2023 Emmy nominations: 'I'm moved as f---'
- How House of the Dragon is stacking up against Game of Thrones for Emmys