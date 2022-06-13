BRUNSON: It feels wonderful that people are feeling represented in this show. But, I will say that in creating Abbott, weirdly, my goal was not diversity. It was just, "These are the people that make up Abbott Elementary. These are the people who work at this school as a predominantly Black teaching group and a predominantly Black student body population." Ultimately, I feel that the key to more diversity in television is not just sticking characters into a white world, but actually green-lighting the stories that naturally bring those people to the forefront. We weren't worried about diversity at all while we were making this show. We were worried about being funny. And that's because we didn't have to do the task of sticking people in to fulfill some quota. We already brought everything that's being looked for so hard to the table. So it just goes to show, if more shows like this are brought to the forefront and green-lit, we won't even have to have those kinds of corny discussions anymore about, "Where's the diversity in this thing?" Honestly, don't stick me in Mrs. Maisel. I'd rather see a show that's about our people.