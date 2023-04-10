[Viserys] never got over the death of Aemma. And when he's deteriorating, it's almost like he is just accepting his death. He's not the one saying to the Maesters, "Help me, help me. My arm's falling off." He's just accepting it as a kind of punishment for putting his wife through that butchery. And her last moments in that world were very, very brutal ones, but he thought he was doing right by the realm. A lot of people confused it and thought he'd chosen to kill her; he didn't. He never ever recovered from it, and I carried that with me all the way. I remember speaking to [episode director Geeta Vasant Patel] about it when we were talking about his death scene, and I wouldn't even tell her. I said, "He sees something just before he dies," and she was like, "What's that?" I said, "Ah, I'm not telling you." It just felt so personal. I'm not giving everybody my secrets.... When he dies you see his fingers reach above him, like he's touching somebody's face, and then the lights start to dim and he closes his eyes and says, "My love." And that was improvised. And they left it in. I thought that was really great of them because it really honored that character and the work I'd done in the show.