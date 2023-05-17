Acting with Linda Cardellini is a dream come true. And anybody who has the opportunity or the pleasure of getting to work with this incredibly angelic, lovely, passionate, traumatic, amazing human being, they should write in their diary about it. Because they're lucky, lucky human beings. For my experience, Linda and I just lived them. It's like the whole thing about subconscious and Stanislavsky and how you are taking part of you and you are taking part of this that has been written in this character, and you're sharing those things to become what you then project onto the screen. And that's where you tap into your own crap and your own heart and your own broken heart and your soul. But it can't just be all you 'cause there is a vision there. And I think that Linda and I… when we were Jen and Judy, we were Jen and Judy. I don't even know how to explain it. Well, the last season, it was so difficult for me. I was kind of going by the seat of my pants with everything, with every moment. But we never rehearsed, we never did anything. It was like, let's just s--- out the words and see what happens…. These were two people on the edge. You can't plan every move because the moves are going to change…. The two of us just dove in very blindly a lot of the time and went, let's just see what happens. And when that happened, that was when the scenes were the best.