BRIAN TYREE HENRY: Yeah, we go back almost — it's crazy, 18 years or so. Lila was an undergrad at Yale, and I was a first-year at Yale School of Drama. Our rehearsals were pretty much closed. It's an intensive program, so they're closed off to the public. But Lila somehow found her way into the plays. She would be there, and the tenacity of this person was just very cool to see. We would smoke cigarettes and get coffee and sit on the steps of the theater. And I always knew that she was going to go off and become this amazing comet that she is. Her brain is one of the most fascinating, most complex, and most caring places I've ever had the luxury to walk through.