Our first introduction to Nellie is at one of the biggest, craziest parties you're ever going to see, and she needs to be the person that stands out. That's how she gets a job. And that's at the start of the movie and we need to escalate from there. She knows what she has and what she doesn't have, and she plays to her strengths. She's like: Yeah, I come from nothing. I'm going to show up wearing nothing, and I'm going to get your attention and I'm going to be the shocking person that you think is uncouth, but you also can't take your eyes off.