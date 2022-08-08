WADDINGHAM: She did end on a good note. I think she ended on a confused note about Sam [Toheeb Jimoh] because there is an electricity and an ease between them but is she perturbed enough by the age gap to leave it behind or reignite it. Who knows? We shall see! But the biggest thing for me was, I was like, "Can she not be completely all together?" I don't feel like we've traveled with Rebecca all the way through this of her not knowing how to function to suddenly have her all collected so I was like, "If she takes a couple of steps forward, can she please take maybe three or four back instead of one?" And I'm pleased to say that she is as utterly clueless in her own life as before, as we all are really!