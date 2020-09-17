Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards after 7 years with 'Betty' performance

Academy of Country Music Awards type TV Show

Hey ACMs, Taylor Swift showed up at your party.

For the first time in seven years, the singer-songwriter graced the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards. In her long-awaited return Wednesday night, Swift performed "Betty" off of her new album Folklore live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House.

Donning a sparkly long-sleeved sequin top and slacks, Swift performed the song with her black guitar in tow. Since the song was sung live on national television, the clean version of the song was used in which Swift sings "would you tell me to go straight to hell" as opposed to "would you tell me to go f--- myself."

The song, which is one-third of a trio of teenage love triangle songs on Folklore, has a definitive country twang to it with its use of the harmonica and acoustic guitars, even as Folklore as a whole has been described as a more indie folk-inspired album. Her performance at the ACMs marks the first time she's performed the song live.

Swift famously began her music career as a country music artist. Before making the full transition to pop, Swift was a nine-time ACM Award winner and two-time winner of the ACM's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Related content: