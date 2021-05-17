Watch Scarlett Johansson get slimed by Colin Jost at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Colin Jost may have mixed up what kind of award Scarlett Johansson was getting on Sunday.

The actress received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and gave a very heartfelt virtual speech thanking her collaborators over the years. However, right before she gave fans a sneak peek of Black Widow, which she endearingly called "the culmination of 10 years of work," her husband pranked her by dumping green slime all over her.

"What the f--k?" the actress said.

Jost excitedly responded that the slime was appropriate for MTV Awards.

"That's Nickelodeon," she said, drenched.

Jost attempted to clean up the mess he made and apologize, to no avail. And when Johansson asked where he even got the slime, he replied that it was Amazon, because of course.

Jost also recently made a cameo while Johansson spoke to contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race, so we guess they're a package deal every time she does something virtually now.

Johansson stars with Florence Pugh in Marvel Studios' The Black Widow, which will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with premiere access on July 9. She premiered a tease of the film, which is below: