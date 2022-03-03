Salma Hayek named winner of first-ever IMDb Icon STARmeter Award

The award honors the Oscar-nominated actress for "her groundbreaking creative career and the indelible mark she has made on the entertainment industry.”

In celebration of IMDbPro's 20th anniversary, the popular movie database is presenting its first-ever Icon STARmeter award to none other than Salma Hayek Pinault.

The Eternals and House of Gucci star is being honored for "her groundbreaking creative career and the indelible mark she has made on the entertainment industry," according to Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro.

Salma Hayek Salma Hayek Pinault with her IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award | Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

"I am beyond thrilled to be the first-ever recipient of the Icon STARmeter Award from IMDb and IMDbPro," said Hayek Pinault. "This award means so much to me because for so long, women in the entertainment industry were under-recognized for our performances, contributions to filmmaking, and power to draw audiences to theaters."

She continued, "While there has been progress, particularly in the last few years, this Women's History Month, I'm reflecting on the work that is still to be done as we continue moving towards gender parity. Thank you to IMDb and IMDbPro for this award and for making it easy for fans and professionals to learn more about the entertainment industry."

IMDb will also be honoring Women's History Month with exclusive videos and galleries showcasing the extraordinary accomplishments of women in entertainment. Features including an original video and photo gallery highlighting "Funny women of television" can be viewed here.