Yellowstone lands its first SAG Awards nomination — and it's a big one

The Paramount Network series, starring Kevin Costner as a ruthless Montana rancher, is also the only non-premium cable series nominated for Drama Series Ensemble by the actors' union.

After four intense seasons that have seen its audience and fandom to grow bigger and bigger, Paramount Network's gritty drama Yellowstone finally landed its first big nomination. And It's not just any nomination, but one for the Screen Actors Guild Awards' Drama Series Ensemble — one of the two top awards in the TV division (alongside Comedy Series Ensemble). It's an honor that applies to its large cast — 21 total — including series headliner Kevin Costner, costars Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and more (even creator Taylor Sheridan, who also appears on the series).

Yellowstone's fellow nominees for Drama Series Ensemble all hail from streaming platforms (Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Netflix's Squid Game) or premium cable (HBO's Succession), making Sheridan's series something of a standout in this year's field. Until now, the show's biggest recognition was a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 for production design.

"There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers," Sheridan said in a statement. "Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination."

Added executive producer David Glasser: "It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone recognition amongst our peers continue to expand as we come to the close of our fourth season; it's a true testament to the original voices and special universe that Taylor created. This nomination and is a wonderful close to our recent record-breaking season finale."

Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

Yellowstone's fourth season wrapped earlier this month with record ratings for the series. its season finale was up 81 percent — approximately 9.3 million viewers on Paramount Network — over the cliffhanger-filled season 3 closer.

The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

