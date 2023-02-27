The Hacks star won her second consecutive award but had to miss the ceremony due to a recent medical procedure.

Jean Smart was honored for the second year in a row at the 29th annual SAG Awards on Sunday night, winning the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on HBO Max's Hacks. But this year Smart was unable to attend the ceremony, as she was recovering from from a recent heart procedure.

Her costar Christopher McDonald, who plays her on-again, off-again paramour Marty Ghilain, accepted the award on her behalf and read a speech she had prepared. Smart beat out Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, and Jenna Ortega for Wednesday.

Smart, who also earned SAG nominations this year as a cast member of Hacks and the film Babylon, revealed earlier this week that she had undergone a "successful" heart procedure, and also encouraged folks to listen to their bodies and talk to their doctors.

Jean Smart on 'Hacks' Jean Smart in 'Hacks' | Credit: Karen Ballard/HBO Max

"February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," Smart, 71, wrote in an Instagram post. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

She concluded, "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I'm very glad I did!"

Production on season 3 of Hacks, which began last month, has reportedly been paused amid Smart's recovery, and is expected to resume in March.

Related content: