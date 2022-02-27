See the stars at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Once again, actors are preparing to win Actors voted on by fellow actors at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

EW's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall will be joined by People (The TV Show!) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, and PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke to co-host the pre-show: PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The livestream begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 27. You can watch it live on this page above. The live event will also stream on EW.com, PEOPLE.com, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's YouTube channels, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Twitter pages, as well as on Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Facebook pages.

SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The SAG Awards are voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA, honoring the best individual and ensemble performances across film and TV. This year, The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci led big-screen nominations while Succession and Ted Lasso dominated in television.

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will also be available to stream on HBO Max on Monday.

Check out the full list of nominees.

