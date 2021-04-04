Watch the 2021 SAG Awards pre-show, featuring exclusive nominee interviews

PEOPLE, EW, and TNT are celebrating TV and film’s biggest stars with a pre-show that features exclusive interviews with this year's SAG Awards nominees and presenters.

The SAG Awards will look a lot different this year, with an hour-long pre-taped special instead of the usual broadcast. But you can still look forward to watching exclusive interviews with TV and film's biggest stars, during EW's pre-show in partnership with PEOPLE and TNT.

People (The TV Show) correspondent Jeremy Parsons and People Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein host the official pre-show: PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show. They chat with this year's SAG Awards nominees, including cast members from hit shows such as Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, and Schitt's Creek, and acclaimed films like One Night in Miami, Da 5 Bloods, and more.

SAG Awarda Image zoom Credit: People TV

You can watch the livestream beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT above or on EW's social platforms.

The 27th annual SAG Awards begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS, and live utilizing the stations' websites, apps, connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).

