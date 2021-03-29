EW has an exclusive teaser for a brand-new Ted Lasso sketch, starring Jason Sudeikis and the comedy's ensemble, which will premiere at the SAG Awards on April 4.

Though season 2 of Ted Lasso won't premiere on Apple TV+ until this summer, fans who tune into the SAG Awards will be treated to a new sketch starring the AFC Richmond gang, which will open the ceremony on April 4. EW has the exclusive teaser for the two-minute video, in which Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) gives his team a pep talk following their SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

"We've got a big night ahead of us," says Ted to his assembled players, as Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Assistant Coach Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed), and AFC Richmond's owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) listen in. Coach Lasso notes that the competition in the category — Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, Schitt's Creek, and The Great — is "tougher than ice-cold beef jerky." While fans will need to watch the SAG Awards to see the full sketch, EW can confirm that the video contains several laugh-out-loud moments, including a brilliant declaration from temperamental player Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

The 27th annual SAG Awards will air on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

