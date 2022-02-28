Succession stars Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron channeled their characters' love affair at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

When the HBO dramedy's cast won the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, Culkin celebrated the victory by passionately kissing Smith-Cameron before heading to the stage with their costars. This moment felt like a reward for fans, because even though Culkin's Roman Roy and Smith-Cameron's Gerri Kellman are engaged in an odd romance on the show, we've never seen the not-quite-a-couple share anything quite as tender. Roman and Gerri tend to express their feelings to each other through unsolicited d--k pics and maternal counseling.

Succession J. Smith Cameron and Kieran Culkin kiss after Succession sag win Cast of 'Successio' at the SAG Awards. | Credit: TNT

The unconventional relationship between Roman and Gerri wasn't part of the show's original plan, but is the result of Culkin and Smith-Cameron's natural chemistry together.

"We kind of just have a really fun rapport," Culkin told EW in 2019. "I would, in character as Roman all throughout the first season, flirt with her, and she would just sort of flick me away, bat me like it was nothing. We just did that like the whole season until like the end, apparently. [Director/executive producer] Mark Mylod told me later that he saw in the edit room that I went up to her, I said something vile, and she just sort of dismissed me, and then as I walked away, I checked out her ass and then turned around without knowing that she turned around and checked out my ass. He said he thought that was really funny, and they talked about that dynamic and thought they should sort of try it."

Despite the duo's ongoing flirtation, neither Culkin nor Smith-Cameron believe they have a real future. "I don't think Gerri thinks of them as a couple. I think they could run Waystar," Smith-Cameron told EW in the fall. "[In] the world view of the show, the universe that is the Succession universe, nothing like that happens for any of these characters! They're all thwarted in love. No one's going to ride off into the sunset and be happy, I'm afraid."

Kieran Culkin and J. Smith Cameron Succession Credit: Peter Kramer/HBO

After the shocking and disastrous season 3 finale, it remains to be seen where Gerri and Roman go from here.

Succession was renewed for a fourth season.

