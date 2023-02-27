Hsu tells EW that Curtis handed out the gifts so that "none of us would leave empty-handed."

Jamie Lee Curtis wanted her fellow cast members to feel appreciated all at once at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress gave her fellow actors from the film tiny prizes at Sunday's ceremony, performer Stephanie Hsu tells EW in a statement from the event.

"Our greatest cheerleader, Jamie Lee Curtis, gave the entire cast a little ball, a little rock, so that none of us would leave empty-handed. And we didn't," she says. "In more ways than the one."

Hsu briefly held up a small metallic object during the live telecast, as her name was read during the presentation of the Female Actor in a Supporting Role category, in which she was nominated alongside Curtis, who ultimately won.

The reference to a rock is a clear nod to a scene in Everything Everywhere All at Once, in which Hsu's character, Joy, has an emotional exchange with her mother, a laundromat owner named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), while they exist as small rocks in a desert in one of the movie's multiple universes.

EW has reached out to a representative for Curtis for more information.

Stephanie Hsu at 2023 SAG Awards Stephanie Hsu shows off gift from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' costar Jamie Lee Curtis at 2023 SAG Awards. | Credit: Netflix

In addition to Curtis, Yeoh won the 2023 SAG Award for Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Ke Huy Quan won for Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The collective cast also took the union's prize for Cast in a Motion Picture at the end of the ceremony, and 94-year-old supporting star James Hong gave an impassioned speech that pushed for visibility among Asian performers.

"Back in those days, I have to tell you this, the leading roles were played by these guys with their eyes taped up," he said of early experiences with racism on set when he began working as an actor nearly 70 years ago. "And the producer said that Asians were not good enough, and they are not box office. But, look at us now, huh?"

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

Related content: