Selena Gomez can't keep her feet to herself, goes shoeless at SAG Awards

Only Murders In The Building

Red carpet season is afoot but not all shoes are created equal. Just ask Selena Gomez, who decided to slip out of her Louboutins to present at the SAG Awards tonight.

Selena Gomez barefoot at the SAG Awards

Gomez tripped on her way into the ceremony before taking the stage with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short to present the trophy for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Perhaps not willing to risk tripping in front of Meryl Streep and the cast of Squid Game, Gomez glided to the podium barefoot ... not that most people could tell with her long, black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. But likely if you are watching the SAG Awards, you aren't really most people amiright?

Gomez presented the award to Ariana DeBose for her turn as Anita in West Side Story in complete barefoot comfort alongside Short, culminating in a successful venture for all. Christian Louboutin will somehow recover from this slight.

