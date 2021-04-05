Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: See the full list of winners (updating live)
Find out who snags the evening's biggest accolades.
The 2021 SAG Award winners are in.
On Sunday, a hostless one-hour, pre-taped 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is being simulcast on TNT and TBS, celebrating the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2020.
Going into the ceremony, the late Chadwick Boseman is nominated in the Male Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and in the Supporting Role category for Da 5 Bloods. The evening's big award Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture is a race between Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 to take the accolade.
See the full list of winners being updated live below:
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
WINNER: The Mandalorian
Westworld
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984
Motion Picture Cast
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins — The Father
Gary Oldman — Mank
Steven Yeun — Minari
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto — The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman — The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari
Helena Zengel — News of the World
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Comedy Series Ensemble
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O'Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek
