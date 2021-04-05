Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: See the full list of winners (updating live)

Find out who snags the evening's biggest accolades.

By Ruth Kinane
April 04, 2021 at 08:06 PM EDT
The 2021 SAG Award winners are in.

On Sunday, a hostless one-hour, pre-taped 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is being simulcast on TNT and TBS, celebrating the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2020.

Going into the ceremony, the late Chadwick Boseman is nominated in the Male Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and in the Supporting Role category for Da 5 Bloods. The evening's big award Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture is a race between Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 to take the accolade.

See the full list of winners being updated live below:

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
WINNER: The Mandalorian
Westworld

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

Motion Picture Cast

Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins — The Father
Gary Oldman — Mank
Steven Yeun — Minari

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto — The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman — The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari
Helena Zengel — News of the World

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark

Comedy Series Ensemble

Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O'Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

