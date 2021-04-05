Find out who snags the evening's biggest accolades.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: See the full list of winners (updating live)

The 2021 SAG Award winners are in.

On Sunday, a hostless one-hour, pre-taped 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is being simulcast on TNT and TBS, celebrating the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2020.

20th Annual SAG Awards Casting Of The Actor, The Screen Actors Guild Awards Statuette Image zoom Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

See the full list of winners being updated live below:

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

WINNER: The Mandalorian

Westworld

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

Motion Picture Cast

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Gary Oldman — Mank

Steven Yeun — Minari

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto — The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman — The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari

Helena Zengel — News of the World

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Comedy Series Ensemble

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman — The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Josh O'Connor — The Crown

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Julia Garner — Ozark

Laura Linney — Ozark

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek