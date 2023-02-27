"He should be growing old like me for God's sake."

Sally Field reminisced about her time on set with the late Robin Williams while on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards.

EW and PEOPLE caught up with Field ahead of Sunday's ceremony, where she declared that her late Mrs. Doubtfire costar "should be growing old like me, for God's sake." When asked about her memories from the set of the 1993 comedy, Field said, "What you think about immediately is Robin."

She continued, "There isn't a moment of it that's not filled with my love and joy of being in his presence. He was everything he seemed to be: generous, loving, sweet, talented man. We all miss him. He should be growing old like me for God's sake. I hate it that he isn't here."

Sally Field and Robin Williams in 'Mrs Doubtfire' Sally Field and Robin Williams in 'Mrs Doubtfire' | Credit: Everett Collection

The two played an estranged husband and wife duo in the film, which centered on Williams' voice actor as he hatched an elaborate plan to pose as an older British woman so that his ex-wife (Field) would hire him as the nanny to their children. The film also starred Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence, Lisa Jakub, and Pierce Brosnan.

Williams died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

At the SAG Awards, Field will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous honorees include Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Robert De Niro.

Sally Field at the 2023 SAG Awards Sally Field at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"[Field] has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects," Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, previously said in a statement. "That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career."

Field has won two Academy Awards and three Emmys. Her recent credits include 80 for Brady, Spoiler Alert, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.