From royal queens to street-racing adrenaline junkies, Helen Mirren's roles have explored polar-opposite breadths of humanity — a career for which she's set to receive one of the most prestigious acting accolades in Hollywood when the Screen Actors Guild presents her with its Life Achievement honor at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The 76-year-old star of The Queen, Gosford Park, and the Fast & Furious franchise is the 57th recipient of the industry guild's prize, which goes to actors who foster the "finest ideals of the acting profession" alongside humanitarian work.

"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II," said SAG-AFTRA's president, Fran Drescher, in a statement. "She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I've always felt a kinship with Helen."

Mirren, whose trophy case includes an Academy Award, multiple SAG Awards, three Emmys, and a Tony Award, added: "I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren will receive the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award. | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Outside of her work on stage and screen, Mirren is a charitable supporter of the Meals on Wheels initiative that aims to fight hunger among those in need, as well as SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. She was also named an ambassador for women at the Women for Women International charity supporting female victims of war through education and job skills training.

Mirren can next be seen in The Duke opposite Jim Broadbent in early 2022. She's currently filming the upcoming biographical drama Golda in the titular role of Golda Meir, the former Prime Minister of Israel.

Recent recipients of the SAG Life Achievement Award include Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, and Rita Moreno.

The 2022 SAG Awards air Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

