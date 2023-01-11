Netflix announced a new multiyear partnership in which the Screen Actors Guild Awards will now be broadcast on its platforms.

SAG Awards broadcast moves to Netflix to 'elevate and expand' the show

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have found a new home on Netflix.

Netflix and the SAG Awards announced the multiyear deal Wednesday ahead of the union's annual nominations announcement, set to be revealed via Instagram Live by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson.

The 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel, while Netflix's primary streaming platform will broadcast the 2024 ceremony live globally.

SAG Awards; Netflix The SAG Awards will move to Netflix for future broadcasts. | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Netflix

Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV at Netflix, said that the deal will allow the company to work "with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event," while SAG-AFTRA's national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, expressed excitement over "expanding the global audience" with Netflix.

The SAG Awards began airing on TNT in 1998, with a TBS simulcast beginning in 2007 and lasting through 2022.

The 2023 SAG Awards will stream Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix's YouTube channel.

