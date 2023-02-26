SAG Awards 2023: See the complete winners list (updating live)
When it comes to excellence in film and television, everyone in Hollywood gets their say in awards season. On Sunday night, it was the actors' turn to take a familiar place: center stage.
Streaming live for the first time on Netflix's YouTube channel (that's right, no more agonizing TBS vs. TNT choice!), the 2023 SAG Awards (or Screen Actors Guild Awards, if you prefer) will dole out trophies to the performers who most impressed in movies and TV series over the last year. Considered a bellwether of Oscar success, the SAG Awards have correctly foretold winners in the acting categories nearly 75 percent of the time, and last year's SAG statue holders (Lead Actor Will Smith, Lead Actress Jessica Chastain, Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and Supporting Actress Ariana Debose) were 100-percent successful on Oscars night.
This year's ceremony features a showdown between the trippy multiverse family adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once and 1920s Ireland-set dark comedy The Banshees of Inshirin, which each netted a record-tying five nominations, including the coveted Best Ensemble. The 1920s Hollywood-set epic Babylon, Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans, and Sarah Polley's drama about sexual assault in the Mennonite community Women Talking also will compete in the ensemble category.
In TV land, Netflix's laundering thriller Ozark enters the night leading all series with four nominations, including Best Ensemble as well as a nod for Julia Garner. (Actually, two for her, as she also earned a nomination for her work in Inventing Anna.) HBO's hitman dark comedy Barry and Hulu's murder mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building are close behind with three nominations each.
Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) are serving as ambassadors for the night, while Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Zendaya, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Jenny Ortega, and Ashley Park are among the shiny presenters. The SAG Awards are voted on by the 120,000-plus members of SAG-AFTRA, several of which will stand up at the beginning of the ceremony and give you their 15-second origin story before declaring, "I am an actor."
Scroll down for a complete list of actors who were crowned winners tonight.
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, LivingAdam Sandler, Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things
