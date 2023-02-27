Sam Elliott is not sure what gender the SAG Award trophy is: 'This guy, this gal'

Sam Elliott seemed a little rattled at the 2023 SAG Awards when it came to addressing his new trophy.

While accepting the award for outstanding performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 1883, Elliott changed his mind when describing the statue's gender.

"After seeing the work of my fellow nominees, I do not know if I should be standing here," Elliott said on stage while looking at the award, known as "the Actor."

Sam Elliott Sam Elliott at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"But I'm sure I'll get over that. I'm gonna treasure this guy," he continued, before second-guessing himself. "This gal because it comes from all of you, my brothers and sisters from SAG-AFTRA."

Elliott ended his remarks on a more serious note, thanking his collaborators, loved ones, and fellow SAG-AFTRA members. "I'll treasure it as a constant reminder of 1883 and what a gift it was to all of us."

Elliott was joined in the category by fellow nominees Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Blackbird), Paul Walter Hauser (Blackbird), and Evan Peters (Dahmer). The award marks his first win at the SAG Awards.

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of winners.

Related content: