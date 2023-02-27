Michelle Yeoh stuns with emotional SAG Awards speech 'for every little girl who looks like me'

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also dropped several giddy expletives as she accepted her prize.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the 60-year-old was on the verge of tears while accepting her prize for outstanding performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

"I think if I speak, my heart will explode. SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understand what it is to get here, every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs, but, most important, we never give up," she said.

"I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I'm up against titans," she continued, pausing to turn away from the microphone as she exclaimed several excited expletives. "S---! F---! Wow! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh accepting her 2023 SAG Awards acceptance speech. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Malaysian-born star then dedicated the award to other Asian women, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

"This is not just for me; this is for every little girl that looks like me," she continued. "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you've shown us that it is possible, and I'm grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you!"

Yeoh stars in the film as Evelyn, a laundromat owner who travels through space and time while attempting to keep her family (including Male Actor in a Supporting Role winner Ke Huy Quan) together. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for Female Actor in a Supporting Role earlier in the evening, and Stephanie Hsu.

Yeoh won the prize over presumed front-running contender Cate Blanchett (TÁR), who will compete with Yeoh for the Best Actress Oscar at the Academy Awards on March 12.

