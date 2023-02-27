The Everything Everywhere All at Once star says the Titanic and Avatar helmer gave him key perspective for handling his Hollywood comeback.

With only one more stop before the Oscars, Ke Huy Quan is capping his awards season run with some key advice from James Cameron.

After a season that saw him reuniting with his Goonies and Indiana Jones collaborator Steven Spielberg and his Encino Man costar Brendan Fraser, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star told PEOPLE and EW on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet that he also received some valuable perspective from the Oscar-winning Titanic helmer.

"I was able to meet James Cameron at one of these events, and he gave me some great advice," the 51-year-old said. "He said, enjoy myself, don't take it too seriously, and take it all in. And that's what I'm doing. It's great advice. Honestly, I didn't think I'd ever be here with you and everybody; it's incredible."

Ke Huy Quan, James Cameron Ke Huy Quan and James Cameron. | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Before heading inside for the show, Quan added that "this has been an incredible year" for him, as he scored his first Oscar nod for his work in the sci-fi multiverse epic that marked his first major role in an American production in nearly 40 years.

Elsewhere on the awards trail, his penchant for selfies with A-list stars grabbed nearly as many headlines as his performance, posing with everyone from Tom Cruise to Angela Bassett in recent months.

With momentous victories at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, Quan has cemented himself as a front-running contender for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

