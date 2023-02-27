Jessica Chastain stumbles on the stairs as she wins SAG Award

Jessica Chastain had a Jennifer Lawrence moment at Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony, briefly tripping over her dress as she took the stage to accept her trophy.

The actress kicked off the show with the night's first win, earning Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy. But as she walked to the stage, she briefly lost her footing. Luckily, a man in the front row quickly jumped up to give her a helping hand.

On stage, Chastain delivered a moving speech, dedicating her award to costar Michael Shannon and sharing the advice she received from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. When she was a young student at the Juilliard School, Chastain said Hoffman visited her class and offered advice to a room full of aspiring actors.

Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"He told us all of his frustrating stories about auditions, and he encouraged us to keep going, even when we felt like no one was watching us," Chastain recalled. "At the end of the talk, he said, 'I look forward to working with each of you.' It really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. And a few years later, it came true, and I had the opportunity to do a play with him.

"I'm telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create," she continued. "So, I just want to tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You're one job away. I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set."

Chastain was nominated alongside Emily Blunt for The English, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer, and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

The 2023 SAG Awards are airing live Sunday night from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.