Everything we know about the 2023 SAG Awards

It's time for the award show by the people for the people! And by people, we mean actors. The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the only televised awards ceremony that honors exclusively actors. The voting body, SAG-AFTRA, is made up of 122,600 eligible voters who hold a coveted SAG card and vote for their peers' work in film and TV.

Wondering how to watch the 2023 SAG Awards and who will be reciting everyone's favorite "I am an actor" bit? While we honestly have no idea who will be taking part in the "I am an actor" segment, you can find out just about everything else you need to know about the show below!

When and where are the 2023 SAG Awards?

This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the 2023 SAG Awards?

As part of a new multiyear partnership with Netflix, the SAG Awards is going completely digital this year and will be streaming live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Who is hosting the 2023 SAG Awards?

The host, if there will be one, has not been announced yet. We'll be updating this article as more information is released.

Who are the ambassadors at the 2023 SAG Awards?

Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson will serve as ambassadors for the night, presenting during the ceremony and giving a behind-the-scenes look at the show. A press release stated that "SAG Awards Ambassadors are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers."

Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson

Who is nominated at the 2023 SAG Awards?

Richardson and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park announced the nominees on Jan. 11 via Instagram live. The nominees include many of the same actors who received nods from the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards this year, such as cast members from Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin. But a few who were snubbed are being recognized by SAG-AFTRA. Babylon received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Danielle Deadwyler and newly appointed EGOT winner Viola Davis are nominated for their work in Till and The Woman King, and Adam Sandler received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Hustle.

Who is presenting at the 2023 SAG Awards?

Who is receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award?

Straight from a fictional Super Bowl trip to the SAG Awards, Sally Field will be honored for her five-decade-long career in Hollywood. Andrew Garfield will be presenting Field with the award. As the 58th recipient of the honor, she'll join a group of talents like her 80 for Brady costars Rita Moreno, who received the award in 2013, and Lily Tomlin, who received the award in 2016.

Sally Field attends the premiere of HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sally Field will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the 2023 SAG Awards. | Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

